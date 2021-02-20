News

‘Mike Ashley has offered Rafa Benitez chance to replace Steve Bruce’ – Very dubious report

Rafa Benitez has been offered the chance by Mike Ashley to come back to Newcastle United, that is the surprising headline report on Saturday morning.

Journalist Ian McGarry stating ‘it is our information’ that the Newcastle United owner has offered the Spaniard his old job back.

McGarry was talking on the Transfer Window Podcast and says that Mike Ashley has asked Rafa Benitez ‘to return to St James Park, take over and effectively guide them to safety with regards to ensuring their Premier League status.’

The journalist going on to state: ‘This is obviously not going to be a hard sell to Newcastle supporters, who like Liverpool supporters, certainly have a place in their heart for the Spaniard.’

Well, two things I would like to say…

Firstly, yes Rafa Benitez returning to manage Newcastle United sometime in the near or long future, wouldn’t be a ‘hard sell’ for many / most NUFC supporters.

Secondly, it will though be a VERY ‘hard sell’ getting Newcastle fans to believe this story, that Mike Ashley has supposedly made contact and asked Rafa Benitez to return and replace Steve Bruce.

I suppose you could add in a thirdly as well. In this transfer window podcast’ (read below) they talk through this supposed inside exclusive information, without even addressing what would be an even bigger barrier to this actually happening, which is why on earth would Mike Ashley ever imagine Rafa Benitez might be willing under any circumstances to work for him again???

When Rafa Benitez signed his three year contract at Newcastle United in 2016, once the summer 2016 transfer window had ended, every next step / transfer window of the way, Mike Ashley broke his promises to Benitez and failed to properly back him.

Then after forcing Rafa Benitez out of Newcastle United at the end of June 2019, he (Mike Ashley) did his very best to try and rubbish the Spaniard’s reputation (as well as getting his minions such as Lee Charnley to do the same), claiming it was all about money for Benitez, that all he was interested in was getting more cash working in China and had led Newcastle fans along, claiming the manager had never had any intention of staying at St James Park.

The whole story is just laughable.

Mike Ashley may have already done many crazy and / or surprising things at Newcastle United but admitting he got it all wrong with Rafa Benitez, apologising to him and begging the Spaniard to come back once again to clear up the mess that he (Mike Ashley) and another clueless Head Coach (Steve Bruce instead of Steve McClaren) have created, this is not going to happen.

When it comes to these media claims that: ‘Mike Ashley has offered Rafa Benitez the chance to return and replace Steve Bruce.’

I believe them as much as if you’d told me 12 months ago that Newcastle fans would be banned from going to St James Park for over a year and that for months on end it would be illegal to go to the pub…

Journalist Ian McGarry speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast:

“Newcastle United started off their season very well but their current coach [Steve Bruce] has been, let’s just say, not wholly accepted by the Geordie faithful.

“But as results have depreciated in terms of points gained and as they begin to drop towards the possibility of a relegation battle, his [Steve Bruce’s] future is in doubt.

“And it is our information and probably hardly surprising, that Mike Ashley, the current owner of Newcastle United, has been in touch with his former head coach Rafa Benitez, who has in the interim time, had a sojourn to manage in the Chinese Super League but is now back in situ in England.

“And [Mike Ashley has] asked Benitez if he would be willing to return to St James Park, take over and effectively guide them to safety with regards to ensuring their Premier League status.

“This is obviously not going to be a hard sell to Newcastle supporters, who like Liverpool supporters, certainly have a place in their heart for the Spaniard.”

