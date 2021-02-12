News

Michael Owen believes…"such a welcome sight to the Geordie faithful"

Michael Owen thinks that ‘Chelsea have their tails up’ as they prepare to face Newcastle United.

Owen adding that they are ‘extremely focused on securing Champions League football next season.’

Chelsea ended up in mid-table under Frank Lampard as his final eight Premier League games produced five defeats, one draw and only the two wins.

After his departure, ten points from four PL matches have seen Chelsea move up to fifth, only a point off the Champions League places and only six points off Man Utd in second.

Michael Owen crediting Thomas Tuchel: ‘The German certainly seems to have had the desired effect with the players now noticeably more organised, especially at the back.’

As for Monday’s visitors, Michael Owen states that: ‘Newcastle have had a few good results of late. This will have come as such a welcome sight to the Geordie faithful…’

Well two wins in the last fourteen matches doesn’t equal ‘a few good results’ from where I am sitting, when it comes to ‘a few’ then it is surely a minimum of three and the last nine games have seen seven defeats and two wins, not even a draw to add on to these recent couple of victories.

The win over Southampton was all a bit strange, credit to the likes of ASM, Almiron and Willock for showing a bit of enterprise, but the conditions massively came to United’s rescue as they put in a gritty defensive display with only ten men in the second-half after Hendrick’s daft sending off, only nine for the final ten minutes.

I think the two wins over Everton and Southampton can best be described as a ‘relief’ for Newcastle fans, similarly the fact that the three clubs in the relegation form are continuing to show such woeful attempts at getting out of trouble, as things stand anyway.

Michael Owen predicts that Newcastle will get hammered by Chelsea and fail to score a goal, the home side running out easy 3-0 winners.

With Callum Wilson out for the foreseeable we are all wondering where the goals come from, unless we face other sides who defend as badly as Southampton did in that first-half.

Back in November, Steve Bruce had his usual ultra defensive set-up when Chelsea visited St James Park, Lampard’s team left with an easy 2-0 win, Newcastle only one shot on target and 29% possession.

I would like to see Dwight Gayle come in for Callum Wilson and as much as possible Newcastle get on the front foot. However, I fear that Steve Bruce will all but definitely go with Joelinton and go with a very negative set up on Monday night.

I hope I’m proved wrong, otherwise I think it will end up a simple task for Chelsea to complete the double over Newcastle.

