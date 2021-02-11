News

Massive blow – 3 Newcastle United players all ruled out for next 2 months

Steve Bruce has confirmed that three Newcastle United players are set to be missing for the next eight weeks.

With Newcastle still potentially facing a relegation fight, not the best of news with 15 Premier League games remaining.

Burnley at home, currently scheduled for Saturday 10 April, would be eight weeks time, with seven matches to play before that date.

Speaking after the Southampton match (see below), Steve Bruce said that Fabian Schar had suffered a ‘bad knee injury’.

Whilst Callum Wilson was said to have a hamstring problem, then Bruce described as ‘awful’ the ankle injury suffered by Javier Manquillo.

Now on Thursday morning, Keith Downie of Sky Sports has given us an update from Steve Bruce:

“Defenders Fabian Schär (knee) and Javier Manquillo (ankle) both face 8 weeks on the sidelines.

“Schär has already had operation on his knee.

“They’re hoping Wilson won’t need one either but it’s a tear of the hamstring.”

Quoting Steve Bruce:

“A deep tear to Callum’s hamstring.

“The aftermath of a great win has blighted us.

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow.

“We hoped it was grade one but it’s worse than that and we’ll have to be without him for up to 8 weeks.”

All three will be missed but obviously Callum Wilson is the big worry.

Ironically, Newcastle United managed three goals on Saturday without his direct involvement BUT of the 22 goals scored in the opening 22 PL games, Wilson had been directly involved in fifteen of them, scoring ten and five assists.

Steve Bruce after Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Saturday 6 February:

“That (injuries) is the disappointing thing for me.

“It looks as if we’ve picked up an awful injury with Manquillo.

“Fab Schär looks like a bad knee injury and Callum Wilson now has a hamstring injury too.

“The resilience of the team and the effort and commitment was terrific.

“The one thing you want to see is them putting their bodies in the way.

“The blocks they got in and the challenges they made – I couldn’t be more pleased.”

