Mark Lawrenson with massive reality check message for his mate Steve Bruce

A bleak picture has been drawn for Steve Bruce by Mark Lawrenson.

The Newcastle United Head Coach warned of big problems lying ahead by his big mate.

Mark Lawrenson says that it will be a simple straightforward defeat for Newcastle United on Sunday, with minimal or no chance of the Magpies even scoring.

Lawrenson pointing to the absence of Callum Wilson as a massive blow for NUFC not just against Manchester United but for the remainder of the season as well, Wilson will be lucky to even play in the very final weeks of the season after picking up a bad hamstring injury.

Mark Lawrenson making clear to Steve Bruce that as well as yet another defeat on Sunday, which will make it 12 (defeats) in Newcastle’s last 16 games with only two victories in that run, it is obvious that it is now a four club fight for safety / relegation. The BBC Sport man saying that this horrendous run of form and results and performances means that Newcastle United are fighting out relegation with Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United.

Ironically, Man Utd have won only five of twelve Premier League home games this season and that includes drawing with West Brom and losing to Sheffield United in these past four weeks, they have also lost to Palace at Old Trafford, as well as Tottenham and Arsenal.

Only one league win for Newcastle United at Old Trafford these past 49 years when Cabaye scored the winner in the 2013/14 season.

Newcastle United have actually taken the lead on each of their last three visits to Old Trafford, with goals from Gayle, Kenedy (and Muto) and Matty Longstaff, but have gone on to still lose those games 4-1, 3-2 and 4-1.

Mark Lawrenson predicts ‘only’ a 2-0 Manchester United win but with it looking so unlikely Newcastle United will conjure up another early lead, if the Mancs instead score early then it could be a very long night in prospect for Newcastle’s players and fans.

Steve Bruce has a massive advantage over his Man Utd counterpart as Newcastle United have had a week to prepare for this game, whilst Man Utd were playing in (neutral) Turin last night, their 4-0 win against Real Sociedad in the Europa League ending less than 72 hours before kick-off on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Newcastle’s best chance surely to have a real go early on and take advantage hopefully of any fatigue due to Thursday’s match and travel back to the UK with then minimal preparation time for Solskjaer.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle are the team that everyone in the bottom three thinks they can catch.

“Realistically they [Newcastle United] are the only other team who could still be dragged into the relegation places.

“The Magpies are not playing well and that gives the sides below them hope that if they keep going they can catch them.

“I don’t see anything happening at Old Trafford to change that.

“Manchester United have had a few problems at home in breaking down teams who go there just to defend but I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will find a way through.

“At the other end, I’m not convinced by Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof as being a centre-half pairing good enough to win the title – Maguire lacks a turn of pace while Lindelof is decent but not strong enough.

“You know you can get at them but, without the injured Callum Wilson, the Magpies won’t carry much of a threat.

“Prediction is Man Utd 2 Newcastle United 0.”

