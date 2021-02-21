News

Manchester United Official Statement: Announces staff having to self-isolate ahead of Newcastle

Manchester United have released an official club statement on Sunday morning.

Eight hours ahead of playing Newcastle United, the Old Trafford club announcing that a number of club employees are having to isolate.

The statement saying that: ‘Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey will join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the bench this evening due to some of the coaching staff having to self isolate.’

The media reports that have carried the Manchester United brief statement (see below) say that it is understood no players are affected by this. At least not up until now.

There are claims that three or more first team coaches have been affected, with the likes of Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna and Darren Fletcher potentially in self-isolation.

The initial reaction of many people on hearing the news, was to automatically connect the self-isolation cases to Manchester United travelling to Turin to play Real Sociedad on Thursday night in the Europa League.

However, the various media reports are saying that the understanding is that none of those affected made that trip to Italy.

Manchester United official statement:

