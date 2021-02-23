Opinion

Manchester United fans – Strong views on Newcastle United and their own team after 3-1 win

Manchester United fans watched their team win 3-1 on Sunday.

However, the overriding emotion was one of relief rather than celebration at the final whistle.

With two second-half goals winning the match after Newcastle United had equalised in the opening half.

The previous five Premier League matches had seen Manchester United fans watch a defeat to Sheffield United, draws with West Brom, Everton and Arsenal, with just the one win against Southampton.

Summing up the comments from Manchester United fans below, overall they weren’t really impressed with their team at all and are relieved that they were playing a team as poor as Newcastle United, allowing them to still win despite such a low quality performance.

Interesting to see a bit of honesty with some Manchester United fans doubting whether it should have been a penalty…but you can afford to do that when your side has just won 3-1.

Manchester United fans commenting via their Red Cafe message board:

‘Thankfully they got tired and they really don’t have much quality. I reckon Newcastle are nailed on to go down.’

‘Had to turn off Michael Owens crying about the penalty.

Even after being pulled up that he was known for diving he still continued his whining.

Angry angry dwarf.’

‘Got the win which is the most important even though it wasn’t a good performance for large parts of that game.’

‘Yeah need to play significantly better than that if we want to take anything away from Chelsea next Sunday.’

‘Walking football at times but take 3 points with players missing and tired.’

‘They were shot after James goal, they done there game in 1st half, they stopped pressing gaps opened up, and we controlled the game from there on. Not a great game and some off games for few players.’

‘Watching Maguire, Lindelof and Matic trying to play the ball out from defence is painful.’

‘Cr.p performance but a win. End of.’

‘Before the lucky goal (it was lucky…), we were looking overwhelmed in our own half by Newcastle.

I don’t understand how people can seemingly watch the game but not see how poor we are.’

‘Except we weren’t in anyway being dominated.

Newcastle are terrible and we weren’t playing well but we still had more possession, shots, shots on target, passes, passes completed and every by any other metric you find we were more than likely the better team.

We need to get our injured players back asap and we’re lucky we had Newcastle.’

‘If we told Maguire to attack opposition corners as though they were our own, we would concede far fewer.’

‘Jonjo Shelvey looks like he’s made out of clay.’

‘Their keeper is younger, skinnier lookalike of the ex-Newcastle defender Steven Taylor.’

‘This is Newcastle – the third worst team in the league after Sheffield United and WBA. And we dropped points to both recently. The standards are on the floor.’

‘Almiron plays football like it’s fifa and all he wants to do is hold the sprint button.’

‘Fair to say, very very poor in the 1st really awful. But considerably improved without been great in the 2nd.’

‘What sort of goalkeeping was that from Darlow when we took the penalty?

Jumped forward 2 metres?!

‘That looked like an absolutely stonewall penalty. The replay made it look a bit softer. Still, I’ll take it.’

‘I dont think it was a pen, I would have been annoyed if it had been given against us.’

‘Great feet Rashford to win that pen, saw Willock commit.’

‘We were lucky it was Newcastle, because we were truly shocking in the first hour or so.’

‘For the most part AWB kept Saint-Maxima bottled up, Bruno was ‘in and out’ with sporadic involvements in the game, but always at crucial points.’

‘I am so p.ssed off at having to admit that United bored me… but, they bored me. Little or no spark or flair and, from some (martial) seemingly no interest in being there. Every time Bruno has anything but a worldie, we looked lost (because we are lost). People keep asking why we can’t break down defensive teams – the answer, for me, is Ole isn’t good enough to come up with a plan.’

‘Not terribly exciting but some comments here are over the top. We won. Comfortably in the end with a slightly weakened team. If some other team had this result we’d be saying ‘look, X always crank out a win, why can’t we be more like that’. Well we were like that.’

‘Potential banana skin for us today, especially with tired legs, and so much rotation.

But aside from a ten minute spell, we were really comfortable.

Newcastle’s goal came from a set piece but they barely threatened other than that. We had 72% possession and from the 55th minute onwards, absolutely dominated.’

‘First 20 mins especially, it was comically bad, particularly from our CB’s and DDG, a better team would have punished us more than Newcastle did.’

‘Cant say I was massively concerned at all, even when it was pulled back to 1-1. ASM is the only player they have with any real quality.’

‘This first hour was unacceptably poor. It really was. There are of course always excuse – away in Europe, player absences – but those excuses were just not sufficient for how bad we were playing.’

