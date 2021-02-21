Opinion

Manchester United fans comments – Classic irrational fears ahead of facing Newcastle United

Manchester United fans have been talking ahead of Sunday night’s match.

Some very amusing comments ahead of facing Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United.

Despite being in the last eight of the FA Cup, effectively into the last 16 of the Europa League, as well as heading back into second place in the Premier League if beating Newcastle United….there are some classic irrational fears bursting through.

Even though there appears to be universal belief that Newcastle United are useless and in real danger of relegation, so many Manchester United fans are convinced that their team will find a way not to win, with a fair few even thinking they could well get beat.

Remember, this is Newcastle United, who have win once at Old Trafford in the league since 1972.

Remember, this is Steve Bruce, who in his entire career as a manager has never won at Old Trafford AND has only seen one of his teams even draw against Man Utd at Old Trafford.

One of the Manchester United fans is even convinced that one of the Longstaff brothers is bound to score…these are the Longstaff brothers who Steve Bruce doesn’t even like naming in his squad these days, never mind play…never never mind scoring a goal.

All I can say is that I really hope the Manchester United fans find their irrational fears realised…

Manchester United fans commenting via their Red Cafe message board:

‘Should really be a straightforward win (by two or three) but we don’t do straightforward.

If it’s a thumping, Steve Bruce might be in the sh.te…’

‘Strongest side possible, massively rotated side in Europa and full steam ahead vs chavs.’

‘Can’t wait for some Bruce-ball later.’

‘Newcastle are sh.t, so we really should be getting a comfortable win.

Would start VdB here if fit as we’ll be dominating the possession and they’ll likely just park the bus so we’ll need some more technical ability in there.’

‘This is a must win game for us now that Leicester have won 2-1.’

‘Our midfield is very bare, not really the game for Matic or Fred as Newcastle will park the bus but they are our only options in midfield.’

‘Matic/ Fred is an overkill against a team that’ll sit deep like Newcastle.

I’d like to see Greenwood play centrally (number 10) and Amad on the right though!’

‘Makes things more difficult today with Donny, McTominay and Cavani not featuring in this game but hopefully all 3 are fit for next Sunday.

4 changes from Thursday I’d expect Ole to make. Out Henderson , McTominay, Telles, Bailly and in DeGea, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic.’

‘I think we should play Matic / Mata / Bruno.’

‘Matic and Mata is a very slow combination.’

‘Yeah Newcastle would run through that midfield.’

‘Donny van de Been has been utterly useless every time he’s played. Jesse Lingard out of form levels.

Which is rich because it’s now looking like another absolute howler by the board by shelling out 40m on VDB (when there was more immediate needs ) and letting Lingard go on loan to West Ham, which Lingard has now helped West Ham get to 4th.

Meanwhile our biggest signing of the summer VDB was sat on the bench as we dropped more points to relegation fodder because our manager doesn’t even rate him to replace Pogba against the WORST DEFENSE in the league.

What a sad day that will be if West Ham with David Moyes and Jesse Lingard finish above us.’

‘What’s the odds Newcastle score first? Thinking a Longstaff special.’

‘No excuse not to win this.

We will find out the result of the Arsenal and City game before our match.

Surprisingly, I actually think City will drop points at Arsenal so we need to capitalize on it.

However we seem to have a habit of dropping points against bottom of the table teams these day, losing to Sheffield United at home and drawing with West Brom.

Honestly I won’t be surprised if we draw of lose to Newcastle knowing us.’

‘I would like to see us smash Newcastle… But I guess we’ll probably see a 2-0 where we score the 2nd really late on the counter. They’ll probably come really close to an equaliser since we simply can’t kill off games early on and let the important names get a rest.’

‘Brilliant chance to make some daylight between us and chelsea/liverpool but we will probably drop points again with de gea at fault as it seems every good performance we have is usually followed by a a disappointing result.’

‘We should have been within touching distance of City man, how did we mess up? So many points dropped against Sheffield, arsenal, Everton and west brom. I have got no confidence in our lot beating these. It will be just like us to go and lose to them.

They need lessons from Fergie to improve their mentality.’

‘We are a team of relatively young players. And young players are inconsistent. And in this case, it’s a collective inconsistencies.’

‘Plus a huge lack of leadership on the pitch within the playing staff.

Aside from Bruno not a single one of them, to a man, opens their mouths with an ounce of leadership and character.’

‘Must win after most other top 4 contenders dropping points. No excuses not to come away with a win here. If we can’t beat Newcastle comfortably do we even deserve to be where we are?’

‘No messing around. Newcastle play with 10 at the back, so no reason why we shouldn’t play an attacking team.’

‘Ole is going to use Cavani’s ‘injury’ as an excuse to start Martial again so he’d deliver another underwhelming performance.’

‘I want to see defensive solidity, not only by keeping clean sheet, but also minimising the amount of chances conceded, we must pin them down and retain possession high up the field and not allow them to string passes and attack/counter attack us.

I also want us to score a goal as early as possible to allow the team to settle into the game and go on from there.’

‘Matic and Fred midfield combo at home to Newcastle I expect, bit grim that.’

‘Is Bruce a bus parker?

We normally beat his teams handily don’t we?

Hasn’t it become a running joke that he doesn’t actually want to beat United?’

‘He parked the bus in the 1-0 win in St James Park last year, they had 30% possession and their goal was their first shot on target.

That was his only win against Man United as manager.

He got 5 draws against Man United and 3 of them was 0-0.’

‘Without Wilson they’re missing a scorer.

However with St Maximin and Almiron with Willock behind, they will need to be watched.’

‘This one will be an easy win. It’s the next couple I’m worried about.’

‘We will need an early goal – Newcastle will put everyone behind the ball and it will be a shite game if we can’t get an early goal and make them come out a bit.’

‘This is the game where Newcastle always score first and then Lascelles decides to play like Franco Baresi in the 1994 World Cup Final.’

‘Would love if they went down instead of Fulham.

We need a good start, don’t concede and try to score asap.’

