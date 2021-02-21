Opinion

Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1.

Newcastle United more than matching Man Utd in the opening 45 minutes and deserving the 1-1 half-time scoreline.

However, the home side dominating after the break, as Newcastle appeared to possibly run out of steam early in the second-half, as well as ideas.

As for how the Newcastle United side as individuals performed, Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.

Darlow – 5

Made a good save from Martial in the second half but otherwise not his best night.

Should have done better with the first goal.

Krafth – 4

Failed to close down the space, or properly deal with Rashford all night.

Covers ground but just doesn’t seem that convincing defensively.

Lascelles – 4

Not great on the ball, often cleared it straight out of play when under little pressure. Disappointing.

Clark – 6

Probably the best of the Toon defenders.

Stayed tight to his man and won some tough aerial battles.

Lewis – 5

Had the measure of James for the first twenty minutes but faded badly.

Poor positioning on the second Man Utd goal.

Hayden – 6

Kept the ball well, a nice tidy performance.

Kept Bruno quiet for a decent part of the game.

Shelvey – 5

Wasted a few decent opportunities by over-hitting passes or shots.

Better set-piece delivery but failed to really take control of the game.

Willock – 6

Was looking like one of our best players, only to have a rash moment in the box that ended the game as a contest.

Saint-Maximin – 7

Kept wanting to get on the ball and scored a great goal but didn’t move the ball quick enough when Manchester Utd doubled up on him in the second half.

Joelinton – 5

He clearly was injured, which seemed to restrict his runs.

Failed to support Almiron on the counter numerous times, but it seemed to be his fitness issue, rather than attitude.

Almiron – 8

Our best player on the night – again.

Never stopped running or chasing lost causes, won the ball back on numerous occasions, his current position in the new set-up is clearly suiting him.

Just a shame that is not the case for everyone.

Subs :

Fraser – 5

Gayle – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Murphy – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Sunday 21 February 7pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 36

Man Utd:

Rashford 30, James 57, Fernandes 75 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man Utd 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Man Utd 15 (5) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Man Utd 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Man Utd 6 (1) Newcastle 4 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gayle 79), Joelinton (Fraser 55)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Ritchie, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

