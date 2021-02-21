Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players
We asked Jack Lacey-Hatton to give us his match ratings after Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1.
Newcastle United more than matching Man Utd in the opening 45 minutes and deserving the 1-1 half-time scoreline.
However, the home side dominating after the break, as Newcastle appeared to possibly run out of steam early in the second-half, as well as ideas.
As for how the Newcastle United side as individuals performed, Jack Lacey-Hatton gives us his NUFC player ratings and comments.
Darlow – 5
Made a good save from Martial in the second half but otherwise not his best night.
Should have done better with the first goal.
Krafth – 4
Failed to close down the space, or properly deal with Rashford all night.
Covers ground but just doesn’t seem that convincing defensively.
Lascelles – 4
Not great on the ball, often cleared it straight out of play when under little pressure. Disappointing.
Clark – 6
Probably the best of the Toon defenders.
Stayed tight to his man and won some tough aerial battles.
Lewis – 5
Had the measure of James for the first twenty minutes but faded badly.
Poor positioning on the second Man Utd goal.
Hayden – 6
Kept the ball well, a nice tidy performance.
Kept Bruno quiet for a decent part of the game.
Shelvey – 5
Wasted a few decent opportunities by over-hitting passes or shots.
Better set-piece delivery but failed to really take control of the game.
Willock – 6
Was looking like one of our best players, only to have a rash moment in the box that ended the game as a contest.
Saint-Maximin – 7
Kept wanting to get on the ball and scored a great goal but didn’t move the ball quick enough when Manchester Utd doubled up on him in the second half.
Joelinton – 5
He clearly was injured, which seemed to restrict his runs.
Failed to support Almiron on the counter numerous times, but it seemed to be his fitness issue, rather than attitude.
Almiron – 8
Our best player on the night – again.
Never stopped running or chasing lost causes, won the ball back on numerous occasions, his current position in the new set-up is clearly suiting him.
Just a shame that is not the case for everyone.
Subs :
Fraser – 5
Gayle – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)
Murphy – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)
Stats from BBC Sport:
Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Sunday 21 February 7pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Saint-Maximin 36
Man Utd:
Rashford 30, James 57, Fernandes 75 pen
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was Man Utd 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)
Total shots were Man Utd 15 (5) Newcastle 10 (6)
Shots on target were Man Utd 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)
Corners were Man Utd 6 (1) Newcastle 4 (4)
Referee: Paul Tierney
Newcastle United:
Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gayle 79), Joelinton (Fraser 55)
Unused Subs:
Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Ritchie, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff
Crowd: 00,000
