Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat

Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Sunday 21 February 7pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A decent first-half with a deserved 1-1 scoreline but as the second-half progressed, the match increasingly slipped away.

Jamie Smith:

“Came into these last two games expecting defeats.

“Chelsea was appalling, this less so, had a bit of a go and Darlow has to take some of the blame for being beaten twice at his near post.

“Time for Dubravka methinks.

“It’s not alarming then to take no points from this pair of matches but the emergence of Fulham from the dead over recent weeks has set serious alarm bells ringing.

“We all know Bruce doesn’t have the skills to manage us properly out of this so we’re living on hope that between sh.t opponents, a bit of magic from ASM and a few dollops of luck we turn out less worse than someone.

“How brilliant to have football lighting up the misery of lockdown.”

Steve Hickey:

“Defeated as expected, it was just a case of by how many.

“The performance was an improvement on Chelsea but we are letting too many in and not scoring enough!

“I’m not sure there is an answer to our slide, maybe it’s too late.

“I would at least change keepers and consider improving the head coach if possible.

“I just can’t believe that Mike Ashley is again repeating mistakes of the past that could wipe hundreds of millions off the value of his club.

“Perhaps he’s not bothered about selling after all and is happy to cash in what he can, when he can.

“If he thinks staying on for a shot at an instant return is acceptable, I don’t but who am I? There will be no world class manager to help him this time.

“To think we had an 11 point cushion after the Southampton match, sound familiar? This time at the wrong end of the table.”

Brian Standen:

“No shame, no luck!

“All 3 goals were preventable and with a bit of luck we could have been ahead at half time.

“People are nervous because Fulham are on our shoulders but their run of fixtures suggests Mike Ashley’s ambition of survival will be realised.

“Steve Bruce…no doubt will take self credit for a promising performance but the fact is it’s another defeat.

“Some decent performances I suppose but still short of what is needed and worryingly ran out of steam last 20 minutes.

“Time for a change in between the sticks.”

Billy Miller:

“The bookies appear certain that Bruce will be the next manager to be sacked.

“If it happens after this game it could be our most valuable loss of the season.

“Perfect narrative too with Bruce’s loved ones providing the bullet.

“I think it’s highly unlikely it’ll happen though.

“Do we need to be in the relegation zone for Ashley to realise he needs to act to protect his asset?

“Do we need to be 3,4,5 points adrift?

“We’re hitting a patch of winnable games now.

“However, when the bloke in charge has only orchestrated 2 wins from the previous 14 (16 in all competitions) then I think it’s time to change the bloke in charge.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Faded dreadfully.

“Bright start from Miggy, ASM and Willock but they have to put it in for 90 mins.

“Improved performance maybe but where are the points coming from?”

David Punton:

“A ground where Steve Bruce led with such passion and determination as a player.

“But coming back to Old Trafford as the manager of Newcastle he cuts a clueless, embattled and beleaguered figure. Deeply unpopular with the fans and overseeing some truly awful tactics and form.

“That was defeat number 12 out the last 16 games. Never easy to get anything on this ground, let’s face it, but that second half was dire. Back in there at 1-1 and there is an air inevitability about all this. You just knew we’d come off shipping a few more.

“Terrible defending for them to go 2-1 up.

“The only positive was a goal from ASM and another energetic shift from Miggy Almiron.

“We now head into the Wolves game knowing a defeat allied to a Fulham win elsewhere and Bruce will have guided us into the bottom three.

“Just a over seven days ago we were ten points clear of relegation. Talk about a week being a long time in football.

“It’s a spectacular collapse. Even the wins over Everton and Southampton feel like they just kept heads above water, somehow.

“The club can do better than this, but the owner and his boardroom choose not to.

“They’ve ruined that football club.”

Ben Cooper:

“Newcastle played well for an hour in their annual defeat at Old Trafford but it wasn’t enough to escape a fairly comfortable 3-1 loss.

“An even first half where Rashford and Maxi swapped goals was followed by a more one sided second half with James and then a dodgy Fernandez penalty winning the game for one of the other Uniteds.

“The last half an hour ebbed away as Steve Bruce took off Maxi and Miggy who had been our only threat until then, presumably giving up the ghost and resting them for next week’s must win game against Wolves, while Manyoo settled for what they had.

“Overall a decent performance but that is no longer enough.

“Ironic that the Steves spent the first dozen games of the season gathering points and deflecting attention away from performances and the last dozen games doing the exact opposite.

“I’m sure he knows that the real heat has been turned up.

“There are winnable games ahead, now NUFC just have to win them.

“The battle for fourth bottom is on and in his own words, he has always known that it was his job to win it.”

GToon:

“I’m annoyed but not surprised that we lost.

“Man U will always get a penalty against us, just like Liverpool always do.

“And it’s no surprise that some of our players are simply not up to the task.

“As Bruce laughs and jokes with Ole as he walks off, my football team are heading towards relegation because of his inept management.

“The only surprise for me is that Bruce didn’t wait until he was out of shot to celebrate his team’s win.

“That is unbelievably disrespectful and unforgivable.”

Paul Patterson:

“Good effort from the starting eleven in black and white to hold Man United off.

“However, for some reason the idiot in charge neglected to put a striker on until 10 minutes to go and 3-1 down.

“Clueless…”

Nat Seaton:

“A poor second half performance, after a competitive first half, resulted in another defeat.

“I thought the keeper had a bad night which certainly didn’t help matters.

“Manchester United didn’t play particularly well but still end up winning 3-1, what does that say about us…?”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Sunday 21 February 7pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 36

Man Utd:

Rashford 30, James 57, Fernandes 75 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man Utd 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Man Utd 15 (5) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Man Utd 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Man Utd 6 (1) Newcastle 4 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gayle 79), Joelinton (Fraser 55)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Ritchie, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

