Magic Weekend stays at St James Park but now scheduled for September 2021

Back in November (2020) it was announced that the Magic Weekend would go ahead at St James Park on the weekend of 29 and 30 May 2021.

Previous years have seen very successful Magic Weekends at St James Park, big crowds turning up of locals and fans of the individual Rugby League clubs especially, for a weekend of games where there is a full round of league fixtures played at a neutral venue. The initiative trying to broaden the appeal / exposure of the sport.

That decision made with the expectation that fans of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, as well as other sports, including rugby league, would have welcomed supporters back well before the end of May 2021.

The Premier League season set to end for Newcastle United on Sunday 23 May 2021.

However, Thursday has brought an update, with rugby league journalist Gary Carter reporting that this year’s Magic Weekend will still stay at St James Park BUT has been put back to the weekend of 4 and 5 September 2021.

With it being centred around fans of the various clubs and locals coming together, the later date is to give the best chance of Magic Weekend going ahead in front of tens of thousands of fans at St James Park.

The 2021/22 Premier League season is set to see it revert back to starting in August once again but that first weekend in September is always set aside for internationals taking place.

Here’s hoping by then that the virus situation is much improved and the local hospitality sector in particular, can benefit from events such as the Magic Weekend, plus of course the proper return of Newcastle fans to St James Park in numbers.

BBC Sport report back in November 2020:

‘The 2021 Super League season will start on 11 March with the Grand Final set to return to Old Trafford on 9 October.

Magic Weekend will also return to Newcastle’s St James’ Park across the weekend of 29-30 May.

Clubs will play 13 home matches in a 27-game regular season, including the Magic Weekend, with the full fixture list released in January.

The later season start will also result in a repeat of the six-team play-off format used in the delayed 2020 season.

An early October Grand Final is also planned because of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England, which is scheduled to start on 23 October when England men face Samoa at St James’ Park.

“With the ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19, a later start date gives us a better chance of playing more games in front of fans in 2021,” said Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone.

Magic Weekend and an Old Trafford Grand Final both had to be cancelled during the 2020 season due to Covid-19 and the ban on spectators attending fixtures.’

