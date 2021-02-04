Opinion

Lost 9-0, lost last 4, half squad missing…but Southampton favourites to beat Newcastle away

Southampton travel to St James Park on Saturday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl taking on Steve Bruce at St James Park with a 3pm kick-off.

Interesting having a look at how the bookies see this match, who are the favourites and who are the underdogs.

I had a look and Newcastle United are 2/1 underdogs, with Southampton 6/4 favourites, the draw is 9/4.

So what? You might ask.

Well consider these related facts:

Southampton lost their last match 9-0.

Southampton are away from home.

Southampton have lost their last four Premier League matches.

Southampton have conceded 15 goals in their last four games, scoring only one.

Southampton have half their squad injured.

Southampton added to the above by having two players red carded at Old Trafford and now also missing at Newcastle on Saturday, now suspended

Southampton are twelfth in the Premier League.

So when you consider all the above, just how bad do the bookies and punters think Newcastle United are, to be underdogs in this next match at home?

Well, it just shows that no matter how much bluff and bluster Steve Bruce might put out and be supported in that by his mates in the media, people aren’t fooled.

After each subsequent defeat, you would never guess Newcastle United had lost when you listen to Steve Bruce.

Reality is though that Steve Bruce is in charge AND he has presided over a run of ten defeats, two draws and one win in these last 13 NUFC matches.

That is why, despite their long list of problems, Southampton are still favourites to win at St James Park.

