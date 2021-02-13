News

Liverpool self-inflicted disaster now gives Chelsea every incentive to beat Newcastle United

Liverpool pressed the self-destruct button on Saturday lunchtime.

The scousers in a key top four battle away at Leicester City.

After a goalless first-half Liverpool started to turn the screw and eventually their dominance brought a goal.

A piece of absolute brilliance from Firmino in the penalty area set up Salah to coolly finish to give Liverpool a 67th minute lead.

Job done surely and heading up to third in the Premier League.

On Sunday Liverpool pressed the self-destruct button and gifted Man City a 4-1 win at Anfield, with three goals in ten minutes between the 73rd and 83rd minutes, having looked comfortable at 1-1.

This time when they pressed the self-destruct button it only took Leicester City seven minutes (78th to 85th minute) to get their three goals, which included a classic collision outside the box between Liverpool keeper and defender that allowed Jamie Vardy to walk the ball into the next for a 2-1 lead.

This 3-1 win for Leicester (and defeat for Liverpool) now gives Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea maximum incentive to beat Newcastle United on Monday night.

Thomas Tuchel took over at Chelsea only 18 days ago on 26 January 2021, after Frank Lampard had managed only seven points in their last eight games, with two wins, a draw and five defeats.

This is how the Premier League table looked when Thomas Tuchel took over at Chelsea less than three weeks ago (Table via Transfermarkt):

This is how it now looks after Liverpool’s defeat to Leicester:

As you can see, if Chelsea beat Newcastle United they are guaranteed to move up to fourth position, two points above Liverpool in the fourth Champions League spot.

Thomas Tuchel has 10 points from his first four PL matches and if beating Steve Bruce’s team, Chelsea would then have picked up 13 points in five games and in the process got a seven point swing on Liverpool, going from five points behind to two in front.

Ahead of the rest of the Premier League programme before their game on Monday, as things stand, Newcastle could go as high as 13th if they win at Chelsea, or alternatively drop to fourth bottom if losing and Burnley win.

