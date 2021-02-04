News

Lee Clark hands down advice to Sean Longstaff and Matty Longstaff

Lee Clark has been talking about the situation regarding the Longstaff brothers at Newcastle United.

One of Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’ team of the ’90s, the former Newcastle midfielder says that the two midfielders did right to stay at St James Park.

Rumours throughout January were that one or both of the brothers were going to go out on loan but media claims have been made that at least one of the brothers, if not both, refused to go elsewhere.

Lee Clark says that ‘This is what they’ve got to do’ if they still want to make it at Newcastle United.

Clark saying that Sean and Matty Longstaff have to now show in training that they should both be picked.

Fair to say that both brothers have been messed around by Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley.

Mike Ashley refusing to offer Matty Longstaff a decent new contract with the end result he went out of contract, before belatedly Ashley allowed a reasonable offer to be made and accepted.

Whilst Sean Longstaff is on a pittance compared to his teammates, Mike Ashley refusing to offer a decent contract, meaning that Sean Longstaff is still on the deal he signed 26 months ago in December 2018 before he had played a single minute in the Premier League.

Sean Longstaff looked a really promising player when breaking through under Rafa Benitez but under Steve Bruce has gone rapidly backwards. Amidst rumours of a fallout between the midfielder and Bruce, Sean Longstaff hasn’t even made it onto the bench these past four matches.

As for Matty Longstaff, he was thrown back into the team in the deep end and started four of five Premier League matches against Man City, Liverpool, Leicester and Arsenal.

Despite having been one of Newcastle’s better players in that run, Matty Longstaff was then dropped and hasn’t even had a single minute as a sub these last four games.

With Joe Willock arriving, it appears to push the two brothers even further away from getting on the pitch.

Both see their contracts end in June 2022 and if Steve Bruce is still here, it is very doubtful that either brother will even last that long.

Lee Clark speaking to Tribal Football:

“I’m not surprised that Matty and Sean Longstaff stayed at the club after January. This is what they’ve got to do.

“For whatever reason they are not in the team and they are not getting games. It is tough, it is their local team and they want to do well. But they’ve got to get their heads down and work hard.

“Obviously there is another addition in Willock to come into the midfield area, so they’ve got a fight on their hands to get their place.

“Every day in training they’ve got to prove to the manager that they should be the two who are picked.

“Matty was unfortunate to come out of the team, even though he was playing when they had the run of results which were going against them. But I think Matty was one of the positive performers, he gives you energy in the middle of the pitch and he is a composed passer of the ball.

“But you know, if the manager isn’t picking them, then they have to force his hand, every day in training make sure they are the best midfield players on show and make it difficult for Steve Bruce to leave them out.”

