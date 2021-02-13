Opinion

Just what do these Newcastle United fans want? Now dropped to fourth bottom

Newcastle United fans, the most deluded in the world so I hear.

Just what do they want, why are they never happy, can anything ever satisfy them…?

Saturday afternoon has seen Newcastle United drop to seventeenth in the Premier League, fourth bottom.

All that exists below NUFC now, are the three relegation places, Burnley having won 3-0 away at Crystal Palace this afternoon.

However, why have Newcastle United fans got cause for complaint, just look at this updated Premier League table at 5pm on Saturday (13 February 2021):

Ten points clear of relegation, what more would / should these Newcastle United fans want?

It is funny isn’t it that the journalists / friends of Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley never compare Newcastle with certain other clubs, isn’t it.

All we hear is look at where the Mackems are, look at Bury, look at all these clubs where fans have every right to complain.

Those are the rules, Newcastle United fans can only compare their situation to those supporters of clubs who are at the very extremes of (mostly self-inflicted) disaster.

We aren’t allowed to ask why we can’t try to be like Leicester City, second in the Premier League and in the last eight of the FA Cup.

No asking why NUFC can’t aspire to be where West Ham (6th), Everton (7th), Villa (9th) and Leeds (10th) are, all playing far better football than Newcastle United are.

Wolves are now seen as having a bit of a disastrous season but they are still above Newcastle United, have finished seventh in each of the last two seasons and had a long run in Europe last season.

The reality as well of course is that this, so far, is a really freak season, with three clubs doing abysmally.

This is how the Premier League table looked last season (2020/21) after 24 matches (table via Transfermarkt):

As you can see, if as expected Newcastle United lose on Monday at Chelsea, they will have 25 points, which last season would have put NUFC only two points above relegation after 24 PL games, rather than the ten points we currently are.

All these clowns saying Steve Bruce is doing a brilliant job…

Well, what Newcastle United fans see is that their club are currently the seventeenth worst in the Premier League and just lucky that there are three such woeful other clubs / teams this season, so far.

This is how low Mike Ashley, Steve Bruce and the shameful journalists and pundits have dragged us down to, Newcastle United fans supposed to be grateful that they share a division with Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United this season.

Just imagine if one of them wins a few games in the next couple of weeks…

Don’t have nightmares.

