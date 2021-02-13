News

Journalist ridiculed after embarrassing Steve Bruce comments

When questioned as to the serious problems at Newcastle United, Steve Bruce repeatedly points to his past ‘successful’ career in football.

The 60 year old NUFC Head Coach always keen to mention the ‘success’ enjoyed over 23 years in the management game.

A prominent journalist, who is also a Newcastle United fan, has now called on his fellow supporters to ‘give Steve Bruce a break’, pointing to how Bruce has ‘done an incredible job at his previous clubs’ and is now ‘doing a good one’ at Newcastle.

Quite incredibly, our journalist friend also puts forwards Steve Bruce being ‘one of the nicest blokes in my 30 years covering football’ as a major reason to back up his defence of the Newcastle United Head Coach.

Neil Custis of The Sun, truly doing an ‘incredible job’ of trying to back up his mate Steve Bruce.

However, when exactly do football journalists (especially those from The Sun…) ever judge the suitability of a manager based on how ‘nice’ he is?

An even more difficult question for Neil Custis to answer, is to tell us who all these previous clubs are, where Steve Bruce has done an ‘incredible job’ in the past???

Neil Custis via Twitter:

“I’m a Newcastle fan and having met Steve Bruce I find him one of the nicest blokes in my 30 years covering football.

“He has also done an incredible job at his previous clubs and is doing a good one now in the circumstances, give him [Steve Bruce] a break.”

Here below is laid out the ‘incredible job’ Steve Bruce had done in his management career these past 23 years, at Newcastle United and many other clubs previously. Then below that I have put together some of the responses from fans (Of Newcastle United and other clubs, including those previous ones where an ‘incredible job’ was done) to Neil Custis’ ridiculous and embarrassing comments above.

Steve Bruce has a Premier League career record in management as follows:

PRE-NEWCASTLE UNITED:

Played 392 Won 110 Drawn 109 Lost 173 Goals For 402 Goals Against 515

Win ratio 28% Average Points Per Game 1.11 Goals Scored Average Per Game 1.02 Goals Conceded Average Per Game 1.31

WITH NEWCASTLE UNITED:

Played 61 Won 18 Drawn 15 Lost 28 Goals For 63 Goals Against 96

Win ratio 29% Average Points Per Game 1.13 Goals Scored Average Per Game 1.03 Goals Conceded Average Per Game 1.57

COMPLETE PREMIER LEAGUE RECORD

Played 453 Won 128 Drawn 124 Lost 201 Goals For 465 Goals Against 611

Win ratio 28% Average Points Per Game 1.13 Goals Scored Average Per Game 1.02 Goals Conceded Average Per Game 1.34

With 201 PL defeats from 453 matches, a remarkable record of losing over 44% of his 450 PL games.

For Newcastle United, Steve Bruce has lost a massive figure of nearly 46% (45.9%) of the PL matches played under him at NUFC.

Twitter responses to Neil Custis Tweeting:

Responses from fans (Of Newcastle United and other clubs, including those previous ones where an ‘incredible job’ was done) to Neil Custis’ ridiculous and embarrassing comments above:

Peter Shearer:

“I am quite a nice fella, give me the job!”

Toon For Change:

“Nobody doubts he is a nice bloke.

“Unfortunately he is statistically one of the worst managers in Premier League history.”

Bobby Lee (Man Utd fan):

“I agree. I don’t mean this badly, but it feels like many Newcastle fans suffer with delusions of grandeur. They believe they are bigger and better than they are.

“Under the Ashley regime, they’ll never be any better. Bruce is doing as well/better than the vast majority could.”

Gallowgate Original:

“I disagree. I don’t mean this badly, but that is an wholly uneducated, completely clueless and typically stereotypical point of view.”

Dell:

“What do you mean by giving him a break Neil.

“We were on a run of 1 win in 13 games, am I supposed to not criticise that?”

Carter:

“For me, there’s a difference between abuse and criticism and the media for some reason just look past it.”

Mark McCormack:

“Might be a nice bloke,but he’s statistically the worst ever premier league manager. I personally think that’s the issue most rational Newcastle United fans have.”

Rafa Fans:

“*I’m a Newcastle fan and having met Rafa Benitez I find him one of the nicest blokes in my 30 years covering football.

He has also done an incredible job at his previous clubs and did a great one at Newcastle in the circumstances.

“Corrected it for you.”

Lee Robson:

“I wont give him a break because he’s a “nice guy”. That shouldn’t shield him from criticism and won’t.”

Dave Woodhall (Aston Villa fan):

“He’s the absolute embodiment of how the best way to make a fortune in football management is to be good enough to get a job but not good enough to avoid getting sacked.”

BT:

“Incredible job??? Where?? At Birmingham or Hull who he relegated? At sunderland who he would have relegated if he hadn’t of been sacked? At Villa?

“Where did he do an incredible job?”

Mark Gillott (Sheffield Wednesday fan):

“And not at my club where we waited for him for a long time whilst he took some much needed time away only to then jump ship at the first opportunity.”

Martin Johnson:

“Incredible job? 28% win rate in his PL career matched in his 61 PL games managing nufc.

“He is bang average, no better. He is a perfect Ashley manager but not worthy of managing an ambitious club. Being a nice bloke can’t hide the cold hard reality of his record of ability.”

Andy Rivers:

Nice bloke Neil? Sneered at the fans and stood with Ashley from day 1.

‘Mike’s as straight as a die’

‘They’ll all come flocking back

‘This myth the club is just stagnating’

‘MIke only wants what’s best for the club’

‘True fans’

“No he’s not.”

John Kennedy:

“Answer this Neil….is there any other club in the PL would want him as manager?”

Jim Greenway (Man Utd fan):

“A legend that has never shirked at the Job he has taken and deserves so much more respect for what he does in the game ..! Its a Shame that this day and age instant success outweighs team building from the bottom to the top ..!”

John Milton:

“Know who else is a thoroughly lovely bloke? Joelinton. Top man. So we persevere, right?”

Steve Wallwork:

“I’ve met Lee Charnley numerous times and he’s an amiable bloke face to face.

“Doesn’t get away from the fact he’s f.cking terrible at the job or running a football club.”

George Lindley (Leeds fan):

“The constant bashing by their fans is boring. He’d lead them to Europe and they’d still want him out. No idea what that fanbase want at times.”

Carlito:

“We want to win the world cup, the champions league, the club world cup and the premier league all in the same season. I mean is that asking too much??

“We were content with the “boring” football under Rafa, because we had a plan & a vision to grow. Bruce has taken us backwards.”

Bob Loblaw:

“People know that Bruce isn’t any good as a football manager which is why his supporters always preface discussions with how nice of a bloke he is.”

Lee Robson:

“Doing a good job under the circumstances”.

“Sounds like a Boris Johnson fan despite killing 100,000 people.

“Journalists man, can’t keep their heart away from their head.”

Craig Longmore:

“I’m intrigued to know which clubs he’s done an incredible job at? I have not seen one fan of a club he’s been at say positive things about him or his management.”

Graeme Cross:

“When Chelsea recently sacked Frank Lampard why didn’t they make an approach for Steve Bruce to replace him?”

Chris Kerr:

“He might not be very good, but he’s a nice guy so he shouldn’t be sacked.”

Leigh Smith:

“Lovely bloke, terrible manager who treats fans with contempt. That’s the issue.”

The Farmster:

“Incredible job”?!?!??

“He’s the management equivalent of Henry VIII.

“Resigned, relegated, relegated, sacked, sacked, relegated, sacked, relegated AND sacked, resigned.

“Why do the press (like you) lie for him?”

Steven Halford:

“Aye great job and a fantastic career Neil. Just leave it at you like him. The mountain of facts show no matter what you say he’s stole a living for years. Once he finally leave he will never get a Prem job again. Ask Villa fans if he did a good job there.”

