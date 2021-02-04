News

Joelinton fined £200 for stepping out of line

Joelinton has been making headlines once again.

With the BBC revealing that the Newcastle United striker has been fined £200.

And no, before any joker asks, the fine has not been handed out for impersonating a footballer.

Instead, Joelinton has been fined £200 by Northumbria Police.

This relates to the Brazilian breaking virus rules by having a haircut in the garage of a hairdresser who had already fallen foul of virus rules a number of times.

The £40m+ club record signing will probably make enough money to pay his fine whilst you are reading this article.

Of more concern to him is that even Steve Bruce has realised that persevering with Mike Ashley’s dream signing wouldn’t be a great idea, with Joelinton not stepping on the pitch at any time in five of the last six Premier League games.

BBC News report:

A footballer who broke lockdown restriction to get a hair cut has been fined £200.

Newcastle United striker Joelinton, 24, the club’s £40m record signing who joined in 2019, shared a picture of himself with barber Tom Baxter in the hairdresser’s North Shields garage.

The football club has been approached for comment.

Mr Baxter had been warned before about possible breaches and has been given prohibition notices by two councils.

He said he “holds his hands up” for cutting the hair of several footballers during the current lockdown which he “shouldn’t have done”, but he was trying to “make ends meet”.

“I have done them all, they have all had hair dos, they just did not put it on social media,” he said.

He thought Joelinton’s cut should be permitted because it was for a photo shoot and “TV stars are allowed to get their hair and make up done”, he said.

Hair salons and barbers in England are currently closed under lockdown regulations.

Northumbria Police would not identify individuals but said it had “spoken to the 24-year-old man who will be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice under the Coronavirus legislation”.

