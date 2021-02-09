News

Joe Willock embarrasses Newcastle United teammates with these opening match stats

Joe Willock was a happy man on Saturday night.

The 21 year old making his Newcastle United debut and putting in a very good all round performance.

The Arsenal loan player topping his display with the opening goal, set up by Allan Saint-Maximin.

Indeed, Alan Shearer named Joe Willock in his Premier League team of the week, declaring: ‘Welcome to Newcastle! What a magnificent debut and one he won’t forget.’

Here The Other 14 (a Twitter account that specialises in stats and tables for the players and teams other than the ‘big 6’ in the English Premier League) have come up with some great analysis and their latest is a table showing which players have made the most combined tackles and interceptions in the latest round of Premier League matches:

As well as his goal, Joe Willock making seven tackles / interceptions, with only one other Premier League player (of the ‘other 14’) beating the Arsenal loan player.

No other Newcastle United player making this list of the 20+ most effective this past weekend, for tackles and interceptions.

Embarrassing for the likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Jeff Hendrick, as Joe Willock comes in and instantly shows the other midfielders what they should be doing. Miguel Almiron one of the very few others who usually impresses with their pressing and ability to make tackles and interceptions.

I know Hendrick was red carded shortly after half-time but he and Shelvey never seem to get close to their opponents to make life difficult for them.

Interesting to see what Joe Willock can do in these remaining three and a half months of the season, though he couldn’t have made a more impressive start.

