Joe Willock arrives at Newcastle United

They left it late but Joe Willock is now a Newcastle United player.

At least that is until the end of this season, the Arsenal midfielder arriving at St James Park on loan.

Some media have already claimed that if this initial loan period goes ok, then a further year’s loan has been pencilled in if all parties agree.

Making 10 starts for Arsenal this season, Joe Willock has made 17 appearances in all competitions in total.

Four starts in the Europa League, four in domestic cups and whilst only two in the league this season, Joe Willock has been name in 17 of Arsenal’s 21 Premier League matchday squads this campaign.

Good luck to him at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

Newcastle United can confirm the transfer deadline day arrival of England under-21 international Joe Willock on loan from Arsenal for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been associated with the Gunners since the age of four – his older brothers Chris and Matty were also on the books at the Emirates Stadium – and he made his Premier League debut against the Magpies in April 2018.

Willock has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s side in the first half of the current campaign, scoring three times.

He made 44 appearances last term – including the Emirates FA Cup final, when he picked up a winners’ medal after a 2-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley. In total, he has played 78 times for Arsenal, scoring 11 goals.

Upon joining the Magpies on loan, Willock said: “I’d like to thank all the supporters for their warm welcome and messages so far.

“This is a club with a massive history that I’ve grown up watching and I’ll work my socks off for the team. I can’t wait to see everyone and be part of the Newcastle family.”

Head coach Steve Bruce added:

“I’m delighted to bring Joe to Newcastle until the end of the season. He is a very exciting and talented young player who can get up and down the pitch and can score a goal from midfield.

“He has made a very decent impact at Arsenal after coming through the ranks and to make nearly 80 appearances for the club by the age of 21 says much about his development, ability and character.

“He is very keen to come here and test himself and he’ll be a great addition to the squad.”

