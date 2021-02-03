Opinion

It may be too late for me but let’s give this wonderful Club the chance to compete

Rarely (if ever) have I been so impressed and, indeed, in total support of a missive such as that from the pen of Mr. Davis (article earlier on Wednesday by Steven Davis – entitled ‘Steve Bruce – Time to pack your bags mate and leave with any dignity you have left’).

At the age of 73, I most certainly was in the position of seeing Bobby Moncur lift that Fairs Cup in 1969.

In 1974, Kevin Keegan and his Liverpool team beat us 3-0 in a game which Supermac tried but failed to give us some silverware.

I was also at Wembley when Dennis Tueart’s goal in 1976 broke my heart, as well as in 1998 when we succumbed to Arsenal 2-0.

I have a signed (personal statement) photograph of Sir Bobby Robson at his investiture. I was due to stay at his home had I not been admitted to hospital months before he passed.

He was my idol only points ahead of (Sir) Alan Shearer.

I am as black and white as it is possible to be.

But, I have not watched my beloved Newcastle United (despite having the means to do so) since the Sheffield United debacle.

Two things – please.

Steve Bruce – You are a Geordie, so do the right thing.

Mike Ashley – You are not, so please give us hope for the future.

It may be too late for me but let’s give this wonderful Club the chance to compete – not too much to ask – is it?

