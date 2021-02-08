News

Incredible stats for Newcastle United goalkeeper – Already 15 clean sheets this season

Freddie Woodman is having an incredible season.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper on loan at Swansea for a second season.

In 26 Championship games this season, Freddie Woodman with an amazing 15 clean sheets.

The latest coming on Friday night, when the NUFC loan keeper helped Swansea beat leaders Norwich 2-0, with goals from Andre Ayew and Conor Hourihane.

That result means they are third and only two points behind leaders Norwich, the Swans having a game in hand.

Freddie Woodman with another confident display, the pick of his saves from Canaries captain and former Newcastle teammate Grant Hanley.

The modest keeper trying to give his defence most of the credit (see below) but Freddie Woodman has helped Swansea become by far the most difficult to score against, only 15 goals conceded so far, the rest having conceded 20 or more.

It is quite incredible the position Newcastle United now find themselves in with goalkeepers, major decisions to be made in the summer when Dubravka, Darlow and Woodman are the three options.

Rafa Benitez put together such a tight disciplined defensive unit of Martin Dubravka and a back four or five in front of him. The 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons seeing only six clubs concede fewer goals in each of those seasons.

Despite Dubravka’s ongoing heroics last season, under Steve Bruce’s management Newcastle’s defence became the seventh worst in 2019/20 in terms of goals conceded.

The chaotic and clueless Bruce management continuing to impact even worse this season, despite Darlow taking over Dubravka’s mantle, with only West Brom having conceded more goals than Newcastle so far this season.

A lot of things are unpredictable about Newcastle United, as always, with who will be first (and second) choice keeper next season, just one of the many things we are set to discover in the coming months.

Freddie Woodman talking to the official Swansea site:

“It was a great night for us. I’m really happy to keep a clean sheet – as a defensive unit, it’s always nice. I think everyone played their part.

“It’s testament to the lads in front of me. On Friday night, I only made one save. The lads in front of me are working their socks off.

“I’m really happy to get 15 clean sheets on a personal note, but I can’t stress enough that it’s not just a goalkeeper’s thing. It’s really important to help us move forward.”

“He (loan signing from Villa, Conor Hourihane) has made a massive impact on the field, but he’s also made a massive impact off the field as well.

“If you ask any of the lads, he’s a top bloke, a really nice fella and he’s settled right in.

“I’ve managed to have a few chats with him and try to pick his brains because he’s such an experienced player, plays internationally and you can see how much quality he’s got.

“He’s got tremendous quality and I had the best view in the house of the goal. He struck it and I knew straight away that it was in. He’s a brilliant guy and I’m really happy that he’s helping us towards our goal.”

