Incredible Jonjo Shelvey interview about himself and Steve Bruce – Sounds like parallel universe!

This is a stunning Jonjo Shelvey interview that the midfielder has done ahead of the Wolves match.

Jonjo Shelvey talking about himself and Steve Bruce.

It is honestly unbelievable…it is like somebody who is living in a parallel universe, so little of what the Newcastle player says, makes any remote kind of sense in the real world.

Another gripping part of the interview is Charlie Austin, he is interviewing Jonjo Shelvey on this podcast…and I am in awe of just how thick he (Austin) sounds, amazing.

In this alternative universe of which Jonjo Shelvey speaks, he is a 100% totally committed midfielder and Steve Bruce an incredible manager who commands the respect of everybody, apart from a small number of unrepresentative Newcastle fans trolling Newcastle fans who give Steve Bruce unfair stick.

Jonjo Shelvey backs up his claims of how brilliant a manager Steve Bruce is, based pretty much purely on how good he was as a player.

If this was 35 years ago and Newcastle had signed Steve Bruce as a player, none of us would be complaining, BUT he is the Head Coach and has had a truly woeful career as a manager certainly in the Premier League.

Matt Ritchie last year said that if Jonjo Shelvey was more dedicated and didn’t play golf three times a week, he would be a far better player. Newcastle fans see Shelvey as somebody who doesn’t give i7t 100% every match, yet he (Shelvey) and Austin are totally oblivious to how fans actually see things.

Absolutely zero mention as well of the fact that over the course of almost three months, Steve Bruce has won only two of sixteen games, losing a massive twelve of them, with two draws.

You’ve got to laugh at this pair of clowns below.

Steve Bruce talking to the Studs Up Podcast, hosted by Charlie Austin:

“What people probably don’t understand about our gaffer is…

“Steve Bruce, he’s a Geordie, he knows what the club [Newcastle United] is about.

“He has stood on them terraces.

“He knows what is expected and I know how much potential this club has got.

“You have played at St James Park under fifty two thousand fans and honestly, they are the best fans that I have played under.

“They are brilliant.

“Even if you have a bad game, as long as you run around and put that effort in, then that is all they ask.

“They just want to see their club do well, obviously, and progress, do you know what I mean.

“And that is why it is so disappointing at the minute.”

Charlie Austin:

“Well you’ve got ten games, ten or eleven games left, what can Newcastle do, or what do you need to do? Fulham are picking up results and they’ve still got to win more games aint they, you know what I mean.”

Jonjo Shelvey:

“We’ve got four games now, against teams that we should really be getting something from, no disrespect.

“All you’ve got to do is stick together and work hard on the training pitch and listen to what the gaffer’s got to say…and we’ll be alright…and I firmly believe that.”

Charlie Austin:

“That’s what I mean, that’s massive.

“For you to say listen, I firmly believe that Steve Bruce is the man to keep us going forward.

“Then for Newcastle fans as you say, that should be enough for them…thinking, well hang on a minute, if Jonjo’s backing Steve Bruce to get us out of the situation and the rest of the lads are staying as tight as possible, then surely that’s half the battle, aint it?”

Jonjo Shelvey:

“Yeah, I mean with our gaffer, he gets a lot of stick and a lot of online abuse and things like that, but no disrespect, he played over 700 and something games in the Premier League, he’s won all sorts, he was captain of Man Utd.

“The man knows what he is doing.

“He’s been there and done it. He’s got the t-shirt.

“So as a football player, if he’s my manager, and he’s done all that and the way he is with me. I’m going to bust my balls off working for him, do you know what I mean, while he’s still in charge.

“Our gaffer has been spot on…he is the best man manager I have worked under.

“The way he manages people, like individuals, he knows how to speak to certain individuals and for me, as a footballer, that’s what I want to work with.

“One thing he says, is that even if you are not having a good game, you work your socks off.

“He’s big on the stats side of it and how much we run and things like that. If you don’t run for him, you’re not playing next week.”

