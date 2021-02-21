Opinion

If/when Mike Ashley now takes Newcastle down for third time there won’t be instant return

Manchester United away tonight is up next for Newcastle United, effectively our game on hand on relegation rivals Fulham.

How pathetic does that sound?!

Three points above third bottom Fulham, two wins in the last fifteen games, two cup exits and only eight points in total in that run.

No apparent reaction from the hierarchy to look at a new manager, next to no transfer activity (bar bringing in Joe Willock and allowing DeAndre Yedlin to leave). What an utter shambles and another fine example in incompetence shown yet again by Mike Ashley and the yes men running this sham.

A lot of people saw very early on in when Steve Bruce was appointed, that sooner or later we would end up in a relegation fight and possibly relegated.

Most of us could see how rubbish he really is and anybody that actually watches Newcastle United week in, week out, could plainly see how truly awful the football has been overall and that nothing more than lady luck had kept us ticking over and relatively comfortable in the league up until now.

The luck has gone and Steve Bruce has put out nearly every excuse in the history of mankind it seems and to me it’s pretty clear he doesn’t know what to do and how to arrest the slide, how to turn it round.

I’m not prepared to listen to covid, or injuries, as a viable excuse on why we are that poor. Every side has to cope with that from the top to bottom of the league.

We are in this position because we have a owner that doesn’t care about progression, that sees seventeenth as the target and anything else being an accidental bonus. That attitude and lack of ambition is never going to go far and has filtered down and rubbed off on managers, coaches and players. It’s happened before and it is happening again!

No lessons have been learnt and history does look like it’s repeating itself a short five years later.

In my opinion it’s even worse this time around, as I don’t see this squad being better than the one in 2016, the manager/head coach is no better, and I don’t see a manager in the same ilk as Rafa Benitez coming in and potentially cleaning up a mess and steadying the ship this time around.

Mike Ashley has truly blown his chips and killed off any prospect of any of the better managers wanting to come to this club and making a go of it. If relegation happens this time, there is no chance this time around of bouncing straight back up.

I foresee a good three or four seasons, or even longer, if Mike Ashley is still clinging onto the club and we are relegated again.

People have debated for a number of years what would finally get rid of Mike Ashley, many speculating that a number of years out of the Premier League could finally do it. Well to be perfectly honest, the way things are at the club we may now get to see whether that plays out.

I obviously don’t want relegation, I just want Mike Ashley out and to see this club having a go and not just trying to exist in the Premier League to benefit one man.

Like many others I have simply had enough and I won’t allow myself to do this for another 10 years or more.

Football is supposed to be entertaining and something to look forward to, it’s not something we should feel constantly fed up with and keeping in with, purely out of habit.

Comments welcome.

