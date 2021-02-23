Opinion

How many goals will Andy Carroll, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle score in remaining 13 games – Vote now

The Question we are asking today is: ‘How many goals will Newcastle United strikers Andy Carroll, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle score in the remaining 13 Premier League games’

In the Premier League, of the clubs outside the relegation zone, only Burnley have scored less goals than Newcastle United.

A feeble 26 goals scored so far in Newcastle’s 25 Premier League matches.

In the opening 23 PL games, Newcastle United had scored only 22 goals, with Dwight Gayle getting 10 of them.

Then in the win over Southampton, Callum Wilson limped off the pitch, with Newcastle’s only credible goalscorer set to be out for most, if not all, of the rest of the season.

When you have only West Brom (55 goals) having conceded more than Newcastle United (43 goals) this is looking a dangerous scenario for NUFC, especially as Steve Bruce’s team have conceded two or more goals in nine of their last eleven matches.

Clearly, as a team who no longer can reliably defend after 19 months of Steve Bruce management, Newcastle United are desperate for more goals at the other end.

There appears to be three possibilities with Andy Carroll, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle to choose from.

In the two matches since Callum Wilson’s injury, Steve Bruce picked Dwight Gayle to start against Chelsea and brought both Carroll and Joelinton on as subs.

Then at Man Utd, Bruce instantly dropped Gayle after one start and played Joelinton, before later bringing on Gayle from the bench.

This is how each of the three strikers have performed in the Premier League during this season so far and Steve Bruce’s entire 19 months at St James Park.

Andy Carroll

2020/21 season – 14 PL appearances (4 starts, 10 as a sub) and 1 goal

Played 375 minutes this season and averaging a goal every 375 minutes.

2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons combined –

33 PL appearances (8 starts, 25 as a sub) and 1 goal.

Played 993 PL minutes, so averaging a goal every 993 minutes these past 19 months.

Joelinton

2020/21 season – 19 PL appearances (13 starts, 6 as a sub) and 1 goal

Played 1,179 minutes this season and averaging a goal every 1,179 minutes.

2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons combined –

57 PL appearances (45 starts, 12 as a sub) and 3 goals.

Played 3,877 PL minutes, so averaging a goal every 1,292 minutes these past 19 months.

Dwight Gayle

2020/21 season – 9 PL appearances (1 start, 8 as a sub) and 1 goal

Played 171 minutes this season and averaging a goal every 171 minutes.

2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons combined –

29 PL appearances (11 starts, 18 as a sub) and 5 goals.

Played 1,019 PL minutes, so averaging a goal every 204 minutes these past 19 months.

With the benefit of the information above and what you have seen with your own eyes, how many goals do you think Dwight Gayle, Joelinton and Andy Carroll will score between them in these final 13 Premier League matches?

Vote now please.



