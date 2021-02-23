News

Government decision means Mike Ashley needs to offer full NUFC season ticket refund now

Mike Ashley has acted shamefully throughout this virus pandemic.

Particularly when it comes to the goings on at Newcastle United.

Last season, only Mike Ashley and relegated Norwich City took taxpayer cash from the furlough scheme to pay many of their non-playing staff.

Then this month it was revealed in official Government stats for December, that Mike Ashley at Newcastle United and soon to be relegated Sheffield United are the only Premier League clubs still using the furlough scheme in the 2020/21 season.

For Newcastle fans, they weren’t surprised that Mike Ashley dragged his heels as long as possible when it came to ticket refunds and partial season ticket refunds for the matches fans missed due to the virus. Newcastle United the last Premier League club to offer and then refund the money to those who didn’t want credit.

This season has seen the same scenario, the other Premier League clubs being far more proactive in doing the right thing by supporters in terms of giving money back for matches this season where tickets clearly won’t be able to be used.

As things stand, Mike Ashley has only allowed one refund for the first five home matches this season, to Newcastle fans who want a refund and not credit.

It will be March 2021 at the earliest when NUFC fans will receive a refund for the next eight home matches that have been missed.

Then, as it stands, they will have to wait until after the end of the season sometime, to get the cash back for the final six home games.

However, after the Government announcement on Monday, Mike Ashley should be offering full refunds to be paid out ASAP for the entire rest of the season.

As part of the route out of lockdown, it was revealed on Monday that up to 10,000 are to be allowed into outdoor sporting events, if the virus situation continues to improve.

For Newcastle United and other Premier League clubs it means 10,000 fans if you have a 40,000 capacity or more, or 25% of capacity if the ground holds less than 40,000.

This will be from May 17, after Newcastle’s final home game that previous weekend against Sheffield United.

So, that final game which sees Fulham v Newcastle, could see 5,000 / 5,500 potentially inside Craven Cottage.

So no NUFC fans inside St James Park until next season at the earliest and Mike Ashley needs to offer full Newcastle United season ticket refunds now.

