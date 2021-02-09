News

Garth Crooks very surprising choice of Newcastle United player in Premier League team of week

Garth Crooks has selected what he considers to be the best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one Newcastle United player who is a very surprising inclusion.

Garth Crooks selecting Isaac Hayden in his top eleven Premier League performers, after his display against Southampton.

It isn’t that I don’t think Hayden played well…but surely if anybody from NUFC was to be included in any Premier League team of the week, it had to be Miguel Almiron, the spark that led to Newcastle beating Southampton and scoring twice.

The Paraguayan was given a very high collective fan rating of 9.4 out of 10 in The Mag’s match ratings for Saturday, Isaac Hayden second highest rated at 8.0.

Good to see anyway Isaac Hayden getting some wider acclaim beyond that of the Newcastle United fanbase, as he played as an emergency centre-back yet again.

However, we desperately need him back in the midfield, especially with such tough games ahead, away at Chelsea on Monday and then a trip to Old Trafford after that.

Fabian Schar looks like he is now ruled out for the rest of the season, which is a massive blow.

Hopefully Ciaran Clark will be back for Chelsea at a minimum, whilst we need at least one of Lascelles of Fernandez to return and stay fit as well.

Garth Crooks explaining to BBC Sport why he chose Isaac Hayden in his Premier League team of the week (full PL team of the week below):

Isaac Hayden:

“For me, Newcastle’s 3-2 win against Southampton on Saturday was the match of the day.

“The conditions became progressively worse but the quality of football under the circumstances was just tremendous.

“Newcastle played with 10 men for half-an-hour and nine men for 18 minutes – including seven minutes of stoppage time – but miraculously held on for three points.

“Isaac Hayden was magnificent in the last 20 minutes of this fixture.

“His clearance off the line from a Danny Ings sliced shot was outstanding.

“His ability to sense the danger and hold off the Saints bombardment was quite brilliant.

“Did you know?

“Hayden has now played more Premier League games against Southampton without ever losing than he has against any other side in the competition (P5 W4 D1 L0).”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United)

Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

Jesse Lingard (West Ham)

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

Phil Foden (Man City)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

