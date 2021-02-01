News

Garth Crooks picks two Newcastle players in PL team of the week – One obvious, one strange

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two players from the game at Goodison Park.

No prizes for guessing the identity of one of the Garth Crooks choices…

Crooks declaring: ‘When a striker scores two goals and his team win away from home there is not much to complain about.’

The BBC Sport man however, saying that Callum Wilson will be ‘furious’ that he didn’t complete a hat-trick, going close on at least two other occasions.

That makes it 10 goals in 19 Premier League games for the striker, with him having been directly involved in 14 of NUFC’s 21 PL goals, as Wilson also has four assists.

As for the pundit’s other choice of Newcastle player in his team of the week, I wouldn’t have had him in my top handful of NUFC performers at the weekend.

After Callum Wilson, I would have considered the likes of Almiron, Manquillo, Schar and Hayden as NUFC’s next best performers.

However, Garth Crooks selects Karl Darlow.

Darlow didn’t do much, if anything, wrong and of course kept a clean sheet. It does though appear that Crooks has simply selected him based on that (the clean sheet), as in truth, the Newcastle keeper didn’t have a lot to do.

I reckon more than half of the previous 20 Premier League games this season, Karl Darlow played much better and was far busier making save after save.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Karl Darlow and Callum Wilson in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Karl Darlow:

“Boy, did Newcastle need this result.

“In fact I’m not sure who needed it more, the players or the manager.

“Steve Bruce has been under immense pressure these past few games but has kept his nerve.

“The same is true of his players – especially Karl Darlow, who made an excellent intervention when it looked like Yerry Mina was about to head home a wonderful cross from James Rodriguez followed by a cracking save from Richarlison.

“This was a much-improved performance from their defeat at home against Leeds and a very important three points.

“One hell of a lifeline for Steve Bruce as well, I should think.

“Did you know?

“Darlow made three saves against Everton; only against Liverpool in December (four) has he made more in a league game in which he kept a clean sheet this season.”

Callum Wilson:

“When a striker scores two goals and his team win away from home there is not much to complain about.

“However, I will bet a pound to a penny Callum Wilson will be furious with himself that he did not complete his hat-trick.

“Newcastle paralysed Everton and looked like a side in the top half of the table instead of one hovering above the relegation zone.

“This victory would have been impressive without the added pressure on manager Steve Bruce but considering what another defeat for the Magpies might have meant this was one hell of a result.

“Did you know?

“Wilson has been involved in 67% of Newcastle’s 21 Premier League goals this season, scoring 10 and assisting four.”

Karl Darlow (Newcastle United)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Patrick Bamford (Leeds)

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

