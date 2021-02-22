News

Former top referee rules on these Manchester United v Newcastle United controversial incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call(s) on the Manchester United v Newcastle United match.

Dermot Gallagher actually looking at two different incidents, not just one, in this match which the Magpies lost 3-1.

The main incident that Dermot Gallagher considers is the awarding of the penalty that eventually killed off the game. Joe Willock deemed to have fouled Marcus Rashford, meaning Fernandes got the chance to finally beat Karl Darlow from the penalty spot, making it 3-1.

The other incident that Dermot Gallagher has looked at, was in the third minute. Harry Maguire connecting with Jamaal Lascelles in the box but no action taken by the match referee or VAR.

Dermot Gallagher believes that it was a penalty for Man Utd, saying: ‘I think this is what we call a ‘modern-day penalty’. From what we’ve seen in the Premier League this season, they’ve decided if there’s contact on the foot, they’ll give a penalty.’

Gallagher saying that if you look back over the course of this season, match officials have been consistent with these type of penalty decisions.

Dermot Gallaher also things that the on-pitch referee and VAR officials got the early incident correct as well.

The former referee believing this was simply Maguire blocking off the Newcastle Captain and that ‘play on’ was the correct outcome.

Dermot Gallagher speaking to Sky Sports:

First Incident:

“Manchester United are awarded a penalty when Marcus Rashford falls under Joe Willock’s challenge.”

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

Correct decision.

Dermot Gallagher says:

“I think this is what we call a ‘modern-day penalty’.

“From what we’ve seen in the Premier League this season, they’ve decided if there’s contact on the foot, they’ll give a penalty.

“That’s why, 25 rounds in, we’ve already had more penalties than any other season before.

“We talk about consistency – they have been consistent.”

Second Incident:

“Harry Maguire sends Jamaal Lascelles tumbling in the box just three minutes into the game. No action is taken.”

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

Correct decision.

Dermot Gallagher says:

“I think nothing [should happen].

“The defender is blocking off.

“I think the referee is focused on the goalkeeper but the VAR checked that incident in play and felt the same, that Maguire was blocking off Lascelles as defenders do in the penalty area.

“I think ‘play on’ was the right decision.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Sunday 21 February 7pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 36

Man Utd:

Rashford 30, James 57, Fernandes 75 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man Utd 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Man Utd 15 (5) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Man Utd 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Man Utd 6 (1) Newcastle 4 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gayle 79), Joelinton (Fraser 55)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Ritchie, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

