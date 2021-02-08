News

Fabian Schar aiming for Wales as Newcastle United make official announcement

Fabian Schar had a crushing blow on Saturday afternoon.

What looked an accidental clash of knees with a Southampton player, left the Swiss defender lying in agony on the floor.

Having turned 29 on the 20 December, Fabian Schar had finally got a decent run of games under Steve Bruce, starting nine of the last ten Premier League matches from Boxing Day onwards.

Steve Bruce had made clear he doesn’t particularly rate the NUFC defender who is very popular with fans, Bruce preferring the no nonsense type defenders like Lascelles and Fernandez, as opposed to those who like to play and bring the ball out of defence, such as Florian Lejeune and Fabian Schar.

Stretchered off the pitch with just over 10 minutes of that Southampton game remaining, Newcastle fans wondering if that is the last they will see of the classy defender.

As things stand, Fabian Schar is set to be out of contract after 30 June 2021, though there have been media claims that Newcastle do have the option of a further year.

Newcastle United have released an official statement on the injury, stating that Fabian Schar is ‘set to be out of action for several months’ and that a ‘torn knee ligament’ is the injury sustained.

Newcastle have 15 games remaining with the season set to end at Fulham on Sunday 23 May, in just over three months time, very unlikely we will see Schar turn out again in that time period.

As for the player, he has made clear his target, 2pm on 12 June 2021, when Switzerland are scheduled to play Wales in their opening 2020 Euros group match.

Hopefully we might somehow see Fabian Schar back by 23 May at the latest but regardless of that, good luck to him on making it to the Euros that have been delayed by a year.

As to his future at Newcastle United, you would hope that is sorted long before Switzerland (and Fabian Schar hopefully) meet Wales on 12 June.

Fabian Schar via his Twitter account:

“Difficult to accept.

“I felt really good on the pitch and the team did well the last few games.

“Now I will be out for a few months and its gonna be a hard time.

“But I will try everything to be back on the pitch as soon as possible.

“And my goal will be to be ready for the euros.”

Newcastle United Official Announcement:

‘Newcastle United defender Fabian Schär is set to be out of action for several months after sustaining a knee injury during Saturday’s 3-2 win against Southampton.

The Switzerland international sustained a torn knee ligament in the 75th minute of the match and had to be stretchered from the pitch.

He will undergo further assessment with a specialist consultant in the coming days before beginning his rehabilitation with the club’s medical team.

Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Fabian a full and speedy recovery.’

