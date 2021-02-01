Opinion

Everton fans comments before AND after losing to Newcastle United – Some classics

Fair to say a lot of confidence for Everton fans before Saturday’s match.

As you can see from the pre-match comments below, the only threat most Everton fans saw wasn’t anything Newcastle United could deliver, instead it was concerns over Jordan Pickford.

The former Sunderland keeper having embarrassed himself a number of times in past encounters with his performances and especially the clownish unprofessional behaviour.

Surely though nothing could go wrong, Everton heading for fifth with three points, little wonder so much confidence when they were playing a team that had recorded nine defeats and two draws in their last eleven matches. Newcastle only managing two goals in their last fourteen hours of football.

A funny old game though, though Everton fans not exactly seeing the funny side of losing to their mates from Newcastle when you read the comments below.

They can’t quite believe that Newcastle have now done the double over them and Everton fans left wondering what might have been…if winning these two matches against NUFC, Everton would now be joint fourth on 39 points, only two points off second placed Man Utd and with two games in hand.

Everton fans commenting before AND after the match, via their Grand Old Team message board:

PRE-MATCH

‘Pickford shouldn’t be anywhere near this game – Especially with his previous against the horse punchers.’

‘4-0 the blues, these are rubbish.’

‘Don’t like Geordies either….now that might come across as quite narrow minded, but quite frankly I don’t care.

74-0 Up the Toffees.’

‘If we can’t win games like this we won’t get European football and won’t deserve it.’

‘Keep clangerman away from this one. Olsen all the way.’

‘Aside from the RS, the one team I want us to humiliate with a 7-0 tonking!

Horrible club, owner, and neanderthal Sun reading fanbase.’

‘Whoever plays in what ever the 11 is, we should win.’

‘Be a bit more adventurous against these because they are the worst team in the league on current form, mind numbingly boring.

If we don’t beat these once this season we don’t deserve Europe.’

‘So long as olsen’s in we will win.’

‘We are at home against a very poor side who are on a dreadful run of form. We know what usually happens however in this case, as we have already contrived to lose against them, let’s go to town on them. Rack up a cricket score and help address our goal difference.

5-0 if Olsen plays. 4-2 if Pickford does.’

‘I sincerely hope that our frustration is well and truly taken out all over Newcastle’s faces.

Please win ffs.’

‘We’re putting five past these clowns.’

‘We’re a far better team and club than these cave dwelling, peas pudding munching misfits.’

‘The geordies are a very poor side. Anything less than 3 points, would be a disappointing result. I can’t stand Steve Bruce either. So all in all i hope we destroy them, and send these deluded kopite loving muppets, that bit closer to the championship.’

‘Newcastle will barely get out of their half, so I’d go 4-3-3.’

‘A win against Newcastle and we are right up there…

We should have too much for these…

Predict a comfortable 3-0 victory with goals from Calvert Lewin, Richarlison & Sigurdsson.’

‘If we lose and play these back into form when they’re managed by Steve Bruce and their best player is actually rubbish I will weep actual waterfalls.’

POST-MATCH

‘Can’t believe Newcastle have done the double over us.’

‘We’re 8th, if we had won this game we would be 5th, one point ahead of West Ham, but more importantly 3 points above Spurs and Chelsea and with 1 or 2 games in hand on all 3 of these clubs.

That loss is unprecedented in recent history of major losses.’

‘Nothing matters if the players on the field don’t have enough respect for themselves or the club to put in a proper shift.

Saturday was a masterclass in players going through the motions.’

‘When I was a boy, and when my boy was a boy, you had a player on the back post for corners and free kicks. Hoping you will catch them out with being offside does not seem very clever. No keeper can be everywhere. A great save from Wilson’s first header should have been a warning.’

‘Can we have a captain who actually gets in the refs face? Far too passive and nice.

They should have surrounded the idiot in black as soon as the kicks started on James.’

‘We are not getting top four.’

‘I didn’t say we were mate – I said it was there if we wanted it, sadly, barring a Carlo miracle, the shower of cowards proved yesterday that they don’t.’

‘It was as if we thought all we had to do was turn up and the game was won, then when Newcastle started pressing us all over the gaff we downed tools.’

‘The ref was a disgrace yesterday in failing to protect James from the thuggery of ‘The hills have eyes’ Shelvey, he should have been booked for his second bad tackle (If not his first) and sent off for the third and I don’t think I’m being biased in that view.’

‘That was Newcastle’s best performance under Bruce.’

‘I’m pretty sure Graeme Jones is managing them in all but name.’

‘I think we can see we are still quite far from being top 4. Newcastle dealt with our tactics fairly easy today as it was very predictable. We actually need a much stronger squad to deal with off form players like Richarlison and a DCL that doesn’t get the service. That Wilson showed the all round skills of a striker. He lost our defenders every time, made space and was a threat from the first whistle.’

‘We lost to a rubbish, rubbish team today, with awful performances.’

‘It was the inevitability of the result, coupled with a rancid performance that is the biggest annoyance.

It was an embarrassment.’

‘We’re cr.p. Cr.p tactics, slowest squad in the league, no strikers, no wingers, boring to watch….’

‘We were lucky to get away with a result against Leicester who were far superior to us for the entire game.

We got our comeuppance today. Welcome to reality. We are actually hopeless.’

‘Just got to pick ourselves up for the next game. I hate Newcastle.’

‘The whole thing is ridiculous. I don’t care if Carlo is a big Euro winner. He’s not effing doing it at Goodison.

Get some hungry young manager in.’

‘In 12 months we have played Newcastle 3 times and have taken just 1 point, and this according to Geordies, is one of the most punchless teams they have had in the prem era. A blot on Ancelotti’s copy book that.’

‘Forget the result.

We should be dominating that Newcastle team, when was the last time we dominated a team?’

‘I hate to question Carlo but Pickford playing sent totally the wrong message I thought.’

‘They got in our faces and we didn’t want to know. They sat off knowing how slow and predictable our attack is then used Callum Wilson’s pace to form attacks. I watch us and we have players who react too slow or take too long to make a decision which gives the opposition those few seconds to adjust and get behind the ball, making it easier for them to read what we do.’

‘Just look at the pace of Newcastle for the second goal. they deserved their win, but the treatment of James was nothing short of disgraceful.’

‘The most sad thing is that Geordies deserved it.’

’11 games without a win for Newcastle before the soft toffees lay down today. Everton that.’

‘We literally cannot laugh at Newcastle anymore.’

‘We can. They have fans who have straighteners with horses. I mean come on, what’s not to laugh at.’

