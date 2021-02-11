News

Embarrassing claims that Newcastle United could sign striker to replace Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson was directly involved in 15 of Newcastle United’s 22 Premier League goals ahead of last weekend.

Newcastle’s most important player, the striker had scored ten goals and got five assists.

Thirty six minutes into the game with Southampton, Callum Wilson though forced off through injury.

Steve Bruce on Thursday morning has confirmed that it is a serious hamstring injury that is set to keep the striker out for the next eight weeks or so.

That bit of news has sparked an absolutely embarrassing transfer story to be published.

Former Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa is a free agent after his contract was terminated at Al Nassr and it has been claimed that Newcastle United could be now set to sign him.

The story goes that Newcastle are considering doing a deal with Ahmed Musa so that he can come in and play whilst Callum Wilson is out injured.

It is HITC who have carried this embarrassing story, stating:

‘Musa could be a better fit for the lone-striker role at Newcastle than Wilson, Joelinton or Gayle? Like Wilson, Musa is a forward capable of leading the line with pace and athleticism, dragging the team up the pitch and stretching opposition defences.

And while he’s not the most prolific of finishers, Musa did reach double figures in three of his final four seasons at CSKA Moscow – including 18 in a stellar 2015/16 season.

Wilson is all but irreplaceable at Newcastle – but Musa could do a better filling-in job than most.’

Most transfer stories are laughable and clearly made up but this one is really embarrassing, as what they are claiming can’t even happen.

Ahead of that win over Southampton, Newcastle United filled all 25 places in their official Premier League squad (see below) for the rest of the season, so they are the only ones who can play in the remaining 15 PL matches. No player can be signed and brought in to play for the rest of the 2020/21 season instead of these 25 senior players, even if they are available as a free agent.

The Premier League confirming…

Newcastle United’s 25-man squad is (* Show which players qualify as homegrown):

Almiron Rejala, Miguel Angel

Apolinario De Lira, Joelinton Cassio

Carroll, Andrew Thomas*

Clark, Ciaran*

Darlow, Karl*

Dubravka, Martin

Dummett, Paul*

Fernandez, Federico

Fraser, Ryan

Gayle, Dwight Devon Boyd*

Gillespie, Mark Joseph*

Hayden, Isaac Scot*

Hendrick, Jeffrey*

Kraft, Emil Henry Kristoffer

Lascelles, Jamaal*

Lewis, Jamal*

Longstaff, Sean David*

Manquillo Gaitan, Javier

Murphy, Jacob Kai*

Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*

Saint Maximin, Allan Irenee

Schar, Fabian Lukas

Shelvey, Jonjo*

Twasam, Christian Atsu

Wilson, Callum Eddie Graham*

