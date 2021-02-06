News

DeAndre Yedlin helps Galatasaray to take over top of the league on debut

DeAndre Yedlin joined Galatasaray on Monday.

Deadline day seeing Newcastle United bizarrely deciding to weaken their defensive options, without bringing any replacement in.

To make matters worse, Mike Ashley letting DeAndre Yedlin leave on a free transfer, just so he could save five months worth of wages.

Despite only signing this week, DeAndre Yedlin has made his debut in the Turkish league and a dream one at that.

Second placed Galatasaray were away at top of the league Fenerbahce on Saturday afternoon.

A 54th minute goal from Mostafa Mohamed giving the visitors the win and sending them top of the league.

DeAndre Yedlin playing his part when coming on as an 82nd minute substitute to help see out the win.

Good luck to Yedlin at his new club.

It was ironic that at the same time as the USMNT international was making his debut on Saturday, Newcastle United were beating Southampton 3-2 BUT seeing Fabian Schar stretchered off the pitch and Javier Manquillo injured out of the game in the first half.

These incidents just making the decision to give away DeAndre Yedlin mid-season, for no transfer fee, all the more ridiculous.

The Mag – 1 February 2021:

Galatasaray have confirmed that they have signed DeAndre Yedlin.

In an official announcement on the club’s website, the Turkish club say that the Newcastle defender has signed a two and a half year contract.

Going into refreshingly more detail than clubs do in England, Galatasaray have stated exactly how much DeAndre Yedlin will be paid, as well as how much the transfer fee was.

According to the official announcement, Newcastle United haven’t received any money for the player.

Yedlin was due to be out of contract at the end of June 2021 and they say it is a free transfer.

As for wages, Galatasaray say that for the rest of this season, DeAndre Yedlin will receive total net wages of 350,000 euros (approx £309,000).

Then for the 2021/22 season he will get net wages of 1,150,000 euros (approx £1,015,000, followed by a net 1,100,000 euros (approx £970,000) for 2022/23.

I can only assume that in Turkey the clubs have a duty to make public the financial details of any transfers.

Galatasaray Official Announcement:

‘Galatasaray Sportif A.Ş. professional football player DeAndre Yedlin reported to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that an agreement was reached on the transfer.

The notification made by Galatasaray Sportif A.Ş. on the Public Disclosure Platform is as follows:

An agreement has been reached with professional footballer DeAndre Roselle Yedlin and his club Newcastle United Limited to transfer the player free of charge.

With the player himself, starting from the 2020-2021 season, the following terms have been agreed for 2.5 football seasons:

350.000 EUR fixed transfer fee [wages] net for the season 2020-2021

1.150.000 EUR fixed transfer fee [wages] net for the 2021-2022 season

1.100.000 EUR fixed transfer fee [wages] for the 2022-2023 season.

It is respectfully announced to the public.’

