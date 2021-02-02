Opinion

Crystal Palace fans with interesting comments ahead of playing Newcastle United tonight

Crystal Palace fans are watching their team’s eight Premier League campaign since promotion back in 2013.

They have been amazing consistent with their league finishes in that time: 11th, 10th, 15th, 14th, 11th, 12th, 14th.

In terms of points gained each season it is a similar story: 45, 48, 42, 41, 44, 49, 43.

In thirteenth place currently with 26 points, two places and four points higher than Newcastle, Crystal Palace fans are currently on course to see their team finish up with 47 points if keeping their average return going.

Their recent form has seen Crystal Palace pick up two wins, two draws and two defeats in the last half dozen matches.

However, judging by the comments below from Crystal Palace fans, they don’t really sound too enthused about things at the moment.

They can’t really complain about a lack of goal action, as Palace have scored the most (25) goals of any club in the bottom eight, whilst only West Brom (50) have conceded more than the 36 that Roy Hodgson’s side have leaked.

Looking from the outside, with players such as Zaha and Eze, Crystal Palace do have exciting players who can be match winners, plus with three clean sheets in the last five games, they are sorting it at the back a bit better.

However, maybe Crystal Palace fans have just reached the point where battling to stay up each season isn’t something to get very excited about.

A win tonight would see Palace on 29 points after 22 games and looking all but sure of PL survival again, creating a seven gap over Newcastle and similar or better over the other clubs also fighting relegation.

Many Crystal Palace fans are reading a lot into Newcastle’s first win in 12 games and hopefully they will be proved right, with NUFC potentially making it two wins in a row and another home game to come on Saturday against Southampton.

Crystal Palace fans commenting via their Holmesdale.net message board:

‘They were tenacious against Everton, something I haven’t seen from Newcastle this season and St Maximin is fit again now, so I can see him tearing one of our full backs apart.

Tough one to call this and our record is poor up there so I’m hoping for a draw, but fear they will run us off the pitch if they show the effort they have recently.’

‘In the 9 PL games before Everton they lost 7 and drew 2. I don’t think their recent effort is much to be worried about. They are in as bad form as us.’

‘Newcastle were positive for the first time in a long time and it paid off; however, Everton had a lot of chances thanks to the Toon’s higher line. If they play the same way again we could have some joy on the break.

I think we’ll surprise people and win 3-0.’

‘Palace win. 4-2. Bruce sucks.’

‘Good result yesterday (Palace beat Wolves 1-0 at home on Saturday) and much needed points in the bag.

Newcastle??

At last, hit a bit of form with an excellent win at Everton after a torrid spell.

Like to think we are good for a point.

1-1.’

‘I would like to see Mateta to start instead of Bats who didn’t do a great deal against Wolves.

We never seem to do well against Newcastle and they have found some form still I go Palace 2-1.’

‘It’ll depend on whether we can be tight on them and keep an eye on Shelvey, both teams go into this with a decent win so confidence will help but Newcastle have been putting in better performances over the last few weeks and have benefited from a new coach from Bournemouth.

1-1 I’d say.’

‘We have only beaten them at St James’ Park once this century.

I cannot see us getting all the points on Tuesday night.’

‘1-2 to the Palace Newcastle find it harder to put pressure on the visitors without their fans.’

‘Draw all day long. I’ll go for 1-1. We won’t give them the room they had against Everton.’

‘Their current form is not great (nor is ours) but they are definitely going backwards of late but having said that we are just the club to help out a club in a bad run. The only certainty is that Mateta won’t start but hopefully we will keep with the same plan as Saturday especially as the front three are under 30. 1-2 in our favour.’

‘Five more wins … that’s all we need and this has to be one of them!’

‘Newcastle impressed against Everton (Goodison Park), Wilson scored his 99th and 100th League goal and that quick winger Maxim was back.

Happy with a point today.’

‘The bottom teams always seem to discover some unlikely form when it comes to playing us.’

‘Two poor teams slugging it out, it’ll either be 1-0, 0-0 or 0-1, hopefully the latter.’

