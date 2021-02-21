News

Confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United – Joelinton, ASM, Almiron all start

The Newcastle United team v Manchester United has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at Old Trafford at 7pm on Sunday night.

Steve Bruce hoping to improve on a record of two wins and eleven defeats (and two draws) in the last fifteen games.

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle United team v Manchester United.

Steve Bruce saying that Federico Fernandez is back in training but no chance of playing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that he understands he has to be wary of playing Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle too much, due to how little football they have played.

Then Steve Bruce saying the one bit of good news with the three long-term injuries is that Manquillo has responded well to treatment, whilst patience is the word with both Wilson and Schar in their recovery.

Jeff Hendrick is available once again after serving a one game suspension at Chelsea.

The confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton

Only the one change from the team that started in the defeat to Chelsea on Monday:

Ins

Joelinton

Outs

Gayle

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, Sean Longstaff

