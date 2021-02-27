News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves – Dubravka, Joelinton, Shelvey, Krafth all start

The Newcastle United team v Wolves has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 8pm on Saturday night.

Steve Bruce hoping to improve on a record of two wins and twelve defeats (and two draws) in the last sixteen games.

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle team v Wolves.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that Javier Manquillo, Callum Wilson and Fabian Schar are all still missing.

Steve Bruce confirming that Joelinton is available despite being subbed off with an injury at Man Utd, though he said Federico Fernandez is unlikely to be involved as he is still not quite ready to return.

Bruce adding that there aren’t any other new injury issues with the rest of the squad.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton

Only the one change from the team that started in the defeat to Man Utd on Sunday:

Ins

Dubravka

Outs

Darlow

Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, Sean Longstaff

Compare Steve Bruce’s team to the predicted Newcastle team v Wolves HERE that we featured earlier.

