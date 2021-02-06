News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton – Willock, Saint-Maximin, Hendrick all start

The Newcastle team v Southampton has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Steve Bruce hoping to improve on a record of one win and ten defeats (and two draws) in the last thirteen games.

Newcastle United losing on Tuesday night at home to Crystal Palace, despite taking the lead within the opening seventy seconds.

Southampton also come into the match with atrocious recent form, losing their last four Premier League games, the latest one 9-0 at Old Trafford.

Massive pressure on Steve Bruce as following this Southampton match, Newcastle then travel to play Chelsea and Manchester United in the following two Premier League games.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton:

Darlow, Manquillo, Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Willock, Hendrick, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson

Two changes from the team that lost to Crystal Palace on Tuesday night:

Ins

Willock, Saint-Maximin

Outs

Clark, Fraser

Ryan Fraser drops to the bench after having started three games in a week.

Taking his place is Allan Saint-Maximin, his first start in eleven weeks.

With a lack of other options, Isaac Hayden drops back into the centre of defence alongside Schar.

Whilst Joe Willock makes his Newcastle United debut in midfield.

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Joelinton, Ritchie, Gayle, Krafth, Fraser, Anderson

