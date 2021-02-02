Confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace – Clark, Fraser, Hendrick all start
The Newcastle team v Crystal Palace has just been confirmed.
Newcastle kicking off their match at St James Park at 8.15pm on Tuesday night.
Steve Bruce / Graeme Jones hoping to make it consecutive Premier League wins.
The win at Everton following a spell of eleven without a win.
The confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:
Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Hendrick, Shelvey, Fraser, Almiron, Wilson
One change from the team that beat Everton on Saturday:
Ins
Clark
Outs
Lascelles
A bit of a surprise that Ryan Fraser starts, as Steve Bruce stated he had been ill and missed training on Sunday.
No Allan Saint-Maximin in the starting eleven yet, the French winger only making the bench once again.
Subs:
Dubravka, Dummett, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Krafth, Anderson
