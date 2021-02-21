Confirmed Manchester United team v Newcastle United – Solskjaer makes five changes
The Manchester United team v Newcastle United has just been confirmed.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to follow up the commanding 4-0 away win against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.
The Man Utd boss looking to improve on a record of only five Premier League wins at Old Trafford from the twelve played so far this season.
A win for this Manchester United team v Newcastle United would see them move back into second in the table.
Leicester City’s 2-1 victory at Aston Villa at least temporarily knocking them back to third in the table.
A win against Steve Bruce’s side would see Solskjaer’s team ahead of the Foxes on goal difference and ten points behind leaders Man City who won 1-0 at Arsenal this afternoon.
The confirmed Manchester United team v Newcastle United :
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, James, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial
So five changes made from the team that beat Real Sociedad in Turin three nights ago
Ins:
De Gea, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Martial
Outs:
Henderson, Bailly, Telles, McTominay, Greenwood
Subs:
Henderson, Bailly, Telles, Greenwood, Mata, Diallo, Williams, Tuanzebe, Shoretire
The confirmed Newcastle United team v Manchester United and subs are below :
Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton
SUBS:
Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Hendrick, Fraser, Murphy, Sean Longstaff
