News

Chelsea confirm 2 players ruled out for Newcastle United match but expect another 2 to be fit

Thomas Tuchel has been in the Chelsea job for 17 days now.

He’s actually lasting quite well!

His cause has been helped by an unbeaten start, a goalless draw against Wolves, followed by four wins on the bounce.

Last weekend saw Chelsea make it three Premier League wins in a row with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United.

Thomas Tuchel and his players then followed that up with a 1-0 win at Barnsley last (Thursday) night, which takes them into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Chelsea boss made ten changes last night, only Andreas Christensen staying in the starting eleven.

However, the centre-back was forced off at half-time with rumours of a concussion.

Speaking about Christensen today, Thomas Tuchel confirmed the player would be available for the Newcastle match on Monday night, saying: ‘It was not concussion related at all, it was a headache and so we took him off.’

Christensen has suddenly become an important player for Tuchel, ignoring him for his opening three games but then bringing the Danish defender on when Thiago Silva got injured during Chelsea’s 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Asked today about Silva’s availability, the Chelsea manager said he doesn’t expect him back until later this month: ‘It’s too soon for sure for Thiago [Silva], we are aiming for Southampton [20 February] and trying hard, so let’s see if we make it but we cannot promise.’

Thomas Tuchel meanwhile confirmed that he would be missing another player on Monday against Newcastle as well: ‘I’m not sure if he’s out [of training] today but he will be missing this match as well.’

With Timo Werner though it is better news for the Chelsea boss: ‘It’s Friday and we still have three training sessions before the game, so it should be absolutely okay for Timo to come back.”

As evidenced by the past week though, Thomas Tuchel has used 21 different players and six of the players who came in last night against Barnsley cost £237m between them, which shows the strength in depth the West London club have.

