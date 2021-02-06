Opinion

Can Steve Bruce really survive one win in sixteen Newcastle United games?

All eyes on Steve Bruce on Saturday afternoon.

A disastrous run of form has seen Newcastle United win only one of their last thirteen matches.

A run that goes back eight weeks.

A massive ten defeats, plus two draws, in these last thirteen NUFC games.

Steve Bruce putting his faith in the following team and subs against Southampton:

Darlow, Manquillo, Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Willock, Hendrick, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson (Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Joelinton, Ritchie, Gayle, Krafth, Fraser, Anderson)

Some big calls for Steve Bruce, choosing to play Joe Willock after just a few days training.

Depriving the midfield of Isaac Hayden, putting him at centre-back despite having options of Krafth and Dummett who could have filled in.

Ryan Fraser was Newcastle’s most productive player on Tuesday night against Palace but he drops to the bench, Allan Saint-Maximin making his first start in eleven weeks.

Southampton have lost their last four games, the latest by 9-0 against Manchester United when they had a disastrous night.

Despite claims of a massively weakened team set to play Newcastle United, Southampton have a very recognisable team named on Saturday afternoon:

McCarthy, Stephens, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Minamino, Adams, Ings

Four changes for Southampton with Vestergaard, Romeu, Redmond and debutant Minamino in for Ramsay, Djenepo, Armstrong and the suspended Jankewitz. Bednarek is also available and starts after winning his red card appeal.

Nine of that Southampton starting eleven have started ten or more Premier League games this season, the only exceptions being Nathan Redmond and Minamino.

So the question has to be…’Can Steve Bruce really survive one win in sixteen Newcastle United games?’

I say sixteen because if Newcastle United don’t beat Southampton, they then have to try and beat Chelsea or Man Utd away, to avoid that one in sixteen statistic.

Indeed, if the worst happened today and Southampton won, Newcastle United could very well be looking at thirteen defeats, two draws and one win from sixteen games, if / when following up with defeats at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford.

Could Steve Bruce really really survive that?

If he did, then we would have to accept that Steve Bruce was pretty much untouchable where Mike Ashley is concerned.

No matter how useless he (Bruce) is proved to be, he won’t be sacked by Ashley.

No doubt many Newcastle fans keeping a close eye to see whether Steve Bruce plays Graeme Jones on the touchline, or up in the stands…?

What a club to support.

