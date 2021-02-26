News

Callum Wilson missed most important when listing ‘pros and cons’ of Newcastle and Aston Villa

Callum Wilson turns 29 on Saturday.

The striker won’t be playing against Wolves and instead will be watching on with the Newcastle United fans.

A defeat would put Newcastle into the relegation zone this weekend if Fulham beat Crystal Palace.

It would also extend Steve Bruce’s run to a horrific 17 match form line, of 13 defeats, two draws and only two wins.

Ahead of his 29th birthday, Callum Wilson has been reflecting on choosing to join Newcastle United on 7 September 2020.

The striker saying that having reached agreement with Newcastle on terms, he still had a decision to make, as he’d already done the same with Aston Villa.

Callum Wilson lists the film Goal and Alan Shearer amongst his reasons for deciding on Newcastle ahead of Villa.

Wilson claiming he has no regrets about his choice and that ‘Nobody could have predicted how Aston Villa or Newcastle were going to go this season.’

Callum Wilson says he wrote down the ‘pros and cons’ of the two clubs to help decide but maybe he missed the most important…

Mike Ashley, a club owner who has zero ambition apart from survival, unlike the Villa owners trying to push on the club as much as possible.

Steve Bruce, a manager with the worst Premier League of any manager to have overseen so many games, was sacked by Villa in the Championship after a disastrous 10 game run with only one win, Dean Smith coming in and turning it around in 2018/19, Villa ending up promoted whereas they were facing a relegation battle under Steve Bruce.

Aston Villa signed Ollie Watkins instead, both he and Callum Wilson have been big successes, ten PL goals each. Watkins is four years younger so no doubt Villa will feel they ended up with the best option despite Wilson turning them down.

As Callum Wilson watches the latest game of Newcastle’s relegation struggle, if Watkins and Villa win their two games in hand they will be sixth in the Premier League, only three points off fourth.

I wonder what Callum Wilson really thinks…

Callum Wilson talking to the Sky Sports Super Six podcast:

“On the same day that Newcastle was agreed, Aston Villa was agreed as well.

“I had two big decisions.

“It was a tricky one.

“I spoke with both managers and wanted to have the opportunity to go and see both clubs.

“I wrote down pros and cons for both clubs on a sheet of paper, which is how I make my big decisions.

“I looked at squads, I looked at everything.

“Nobody could have predicted how Aston Villa or Newcastle were going to go this season.

“But for me, when Newcastle United came around…

“There was such history at the club and I keep in touch with [Alan] Shearer from time to time, so there was a connection [already] there.

“Villa was back home [Callum Wilson is from Coventry].

“But I watched Goal as a kid, it gave me goosebumps, even though it’s only a film!

“I was thinking this was me, this is Newcastle.

“I stand by my decision and yeah, it has been a good one.”

