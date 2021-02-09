News

Bookies verdict on Newcastle United with updated Premier League relegation odds

Interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after the latest set of matches.

Leeds beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Monday night to complete this round of Premier League games.

So how are the bookies viewing things after these recent results, including Newcastle United winning 3-2 against Southampton, making it two wins in fourteen games, or two wins in three, depending on how you want to see it…

Worth looking at the updated Premier League table first, how it looks now on Tuesday morning:

As you can see, Newcastle United fifth from bottom after the weekend’s matches.

Though most importantly, the gap to the bottom three extended to ten points for Steve Bruce and his players, with Fulham drawing (eight draws in their last eleven PL games) and both West Brom and Sheffield United losing.

Brighton and Burnley playing out a 1-1 draw which leaves them respectively ahead of Newcastle on goal difference and two points behind.

However, both Fulham and Burnley have a game in hand on Newcastle United.

So how does this leave the bookies seeing the Premier League relegation odds now?

The updated Premier League relegation odds from BetVictor on Tuesday morning:

1/20 Sheffield United

1/25 West Brom

1/4 Fulham

3/1 Newcastle United

5/1 Burnley

20/1 Brighton

25/1 Crystal Palace

33/1 Wolves

So basically, the bookies still see at the moment two certainties for relegation in Sheffield United and West Brom.

Then Fulham looking increasingly likely to fill the third spot (1/4), as they are finding it impossible to turn draws into wins.

However, despite the ten point gap, the bookies and punters still see Newcastle United as the next most likely to go down, at odds of only 3/1.

Burnley next most likely at 5/1, whilst it will seem pretty amazing for some, just how differently bookies and punters see Brighton compared to Newcastle United. The two clubs level on points but Brighton 20/1 to go down compared to only 3/1 for NUFC.

At the bookies you can get odds now of 150/1 on Newcastle United finishing in the top ten. That reflects the reality of how the bookies and punters see the NUFC position currently, especially with Chelsea and Man Utd away for NUFC in the next two games.

