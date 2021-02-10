News

Birthday boy Adam Armstrong with major decision to make in very near future

Ivan Toney and Adam Armstrong left Newcastle United on permanent deals within three days of each other in August 2018.

This season has seen an intriguing contest between the pair.

Adam Armstrong and Ivan Toney competing to be top scorer in the Championship.

An intriguing contest as Adam Armstrong takes on Ivan Toney today, 27 goals in 29 Championship appearances this season so far for the pair of them.

They were neck and neck for so long but Ivan Toney has now pulled clear, no disgrace to Adam Armstrong though, as they both have incredible stats this season, plus Brentford have a far better team supporting their main man, compared to what Armstrong has at Blackburn.

The current Championship top scorer stats via BBC Sport:

Ivan Toney (Brentford) 22 goals and 7 assists

Adam Armstrong (Blackburn) 17 goals and 3 assists

Lucas Joao (Brentford) 15 goals and 5 assists

Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 11 goals and 1 assist

Adam Armstrong is now looking booked for second place in the Championship top scorer stakes but a massive decision is coming his way very soon.

Ivan Toney will 100% be playing in the Premier League next season, whether with Brentford who are currently second in the Championship, or with another PL club.

For Adam Armstrong, the path to Premier League football with Blackburn is a little less likely. They have 15 points less than Brentford and are currently eighth, six points off the play-off places but with a game in hand.

Adam Armstrong turned 24 today and he also is surely destined now for the Premier League next season, as well as Ivan Toney.

Newcastle United have already picked up a reported £3m due to a 30% sell-on clause, when Peterborough sold Ivan Toney to Brentford last summer. A similar clause is said to be also the case with Adam Armstrong.

Some people question whether Newcastle United selling Adam Armstrong was the right thing to do. The reality is that both he and Toney had to go elsewhere to play football in the lower divisions and develop, doing that by making permanent moves is far far better and more likely to happen (players progress) than endless loan deals.

Here are a few key facts about the pair’s overall careers so far:

Adam Armstrong

Age 24 (born 10 February 1997)

Has scored 33 goals in 66 Championship starts in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Has already scored 74 goals in league football, 82 goals in all first team matches.

Ivan Toney

Age 24 (born 16 March 1996)

Scored 48 goals in 78 League One starts since February 2018, plus now 22 in 27 Championship starts.

Has scored 99 goals in league football so far, 114 in all first team matches.

The pair have already scored 188 goals between them in club football, albeit in the lower leagues and in cup competitions.

There is an increasing interest from Premier League clubs now to look into the lower English leagues, for strikers especially.

The current top scorers in the Premier League this season include players such as Bamford, Watkins, Vardy and Callum Wilson, who all have previously scored a lot of goals in the lower English leagues.

Good luck to Adam Armstrong when he reaches the Premier League.

