Best ever Premier League results as latest testing feedback announced

The Premier League have now confirmed the latest virus test results for the 20 clubs collectively.

Testing is now taking place twice a week at all Premier League clubs and thankfully after a peak of 40 positive cases in the week that covered the end of December 2020 and start of January 2020, we have seen the number of cases come down.

Results announced last week and the one before, showed only eight and seven positives respectively.

However, this week’s announcement (Monday 8 February) is the bets ever for the whole of the 2020/21 Premier League season, so far.

Testing between 1 February and 7 February, show only two positive results from 2,970 tests.

Naturally you can’t take anything for granted and all clubs and individuals players and staff need to do their bit – but there is every reason now to hope they can navigate the rest of this season without serious disruption.

Only once this season was there previously a figure as low as two positive results, that was Round 8: 19-25 Oct, but that was from only 1,609 tests, compared to 2,970 tests carried out last week.

The previous rounds of Premier League testing this season had found:

Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.

Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with ten testing positive.

Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.

Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.

Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.

Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 10: 2-8 Nov – 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.

Round 11: 9-15 Nov – 1,207 tested, with sixteen testing positive.

Round 12: 16-22 Nov – 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.

Round 13: 23-29 Nov – 1,381 tested, with ten testing positive.

Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec – 1,483 tested, with 14 testing positive.

Round 15: 7-13 Dec – 1,549 tested, with six testing positive.

Round 16: 14-20 Dec – 1,569 tested, with seven testing positive.

Round 17: 21-27 Dec – 1,479 tested, with 18 being positive.

Round 18: 28-31 Dec – 1,311 tested, with 28 being positive.

Round 19: 1-3 Jan – 984 tested, with 12 being positive.

Round 20: 4-10 Jan – 2,593 tested, with 36 being positive.

Round 21: 11-17 Jan – 3,115 tested, with 16 being positive.

Round 22: 18-24 Jan – 2,518 tested, with eight being positive.

Round 23: 25-31 Jan – 2,957 tested, with seven being positive.

Premier League official statement – Monday 8 February 2021:

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 1 February and Sunday 7 February, across two rounds of testing, 2,970 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

“Of these, there were two new positive tests.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public on a weekly basis.”

