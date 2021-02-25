News

BBC Sport pundit says sinking like a stone Steve Bruce has ‘pallid look of relegation’

Harsh words from Mark Lawrenson when talking about the situation at St James Park.

At one point this season really embarrassing himself, Lawrenson’s blind support of his mate Steve Bruce saw him go to such extremes ridiculing the Newcastle United fanbase, suggesting that they (Newcastle fans) expected to win the Champions League.

Mark Lawrenson trying and failing, to make out that Newcastle fans were so over the top and unreasonable with their criticism of Steve Bruce.

It comes to something when even somebody like Mark Lawrenson can’t continue the embarrassing charade of defending the Newcastle United Head Coach.

The BBC Sport pundit now going completely the other way and pointing out how hopeless a job Steve Bruce is doing as he attempts to relegate Newcastle United, despite inheriting a decent mid-table Premier League squad and having been given a £100m+ net spend in his first three transfer windows.

Mark Lawrenson declaring that Newcastle United are ‘sinking like a stone’, even the BBC Sport man unable to overlook a run of 16 games (all competitions) with 12 defeats, two draws and only the two victories.

Lawrenson making a point of going even further, saying Steve Bruce and his team: ‘They have the pallid look of relegation about them.’

A ‘pallid look’ is an unhealthy and unattractive one, which to be fair is the perfect fit when describing watching Steve Bruce and his Newcastle team struggling so often.

Mark Lawrenson admitting it is ‘hard to know where their next win is coming from’ when looking at Newcastle United under this clueless Head Coach.

Forecasting a comfortable 2-0 win for Wolves on Saturday night, if that is then followed by a Fulham win against Palace on Saturday, Mark Lawrenson will see his old mate Steve Bruce in the relegation zone after the weekend’s results.

Wolves have won three and drawn one of their last four matches and unlike Newcastle United, they have an excellent manager and performances and form that is significantly improving.

Wanting to protect his pay-off, Steve Bruce has made clear he would have to be sacked and won’t resign, can he honestly have the nerve to stay on if he makes it thirteen defeats and only two wins (and two draws) in seventeen games at home to Wolves?

Mark Lawrenson taking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle are sinking like a stone.

“They have the pallid look of relegation about them.

“And it’s hard to know where their next win is coming from.

“In contrast, Wolves are looking like the team they were last season and have won their past two games.

“I think they will make it three in a row at St James Park.

“Prediction is Newcastle 0 Wolves 2.”

