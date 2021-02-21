Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals about Newcastle relegation fight after Fulham win

Really interesting reading through these BBC Sport comments following Fulham’s Saturday night win over Sheffield United.

Only seven days ago, Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United had a ten point advantage over Scott Parker’s Fulham.

Now that gap is only three points and Fulham have a better goal difference.

In their last 14 Premier League games, Fulham have only lost three times and only to top four clubs – Chelsea, Man Utd and Leicester. With two wins and nine draws, picking up 15 points from these 14 PL matches, only conceding 11 goals in the process.

For Newcastle United, the last 15 matches (all competitions) have brought 11 defeats and only two wins, plus two draws, conceding a massive 27 goals in the process. The last ten games seeing Bruce’s NUFC team concede two or more goals on eight occasions.

The comments from neutrals on BBC Sport especially telling when it comes to how they see this relegation battle playing out, with it increasingly looking like a straight battle between Fulham and Newcastle United for that final spot in the bottom three.

A club that neutrals are divided on, whether to sympathise with, or laugh at, this never ending nothingness of supporting Newcastle United year after year.

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, tells us much about Steve Bruce and Newcastle United at the moment.

‘Hopefully this marks the beginning of the end for woeful Newcastle.’

‘As a Manchester United fan, I hope we thrash Newcastle to give Fulham a helping hand. Great guy as a manager.’

‘Looks like it’s a straight race between Fulham and Newcastle.

My money’s on the toon for the drop.’

‘West Brom, Sheffield Utd down, Fulham alive & kicking! Newcastle beware…’

‘Last game of the season is Fulham v Newcastle!’

‘Hope Fulham stay up as they are easy on the eye and TRY TO PLAY decent football as opposed to much of the rubbish at the bottom end of the table.’

‘It’s okay fellow Newcastle fans, the media have been telling us for months we’re lucky to have Bruce. What do we expect?…’

‘Fulham look like staying up.’

‘Fulham will stay up if they continue to play football and be offensive.’

‘Squeak, squeak, squeak…

The sound of Geordie sphincters everywhere.

I hope Fulham stay up. Fans should be back next season and it’s cracking away day.’

‘Newcastle are in trouble!’

‘Watch out Bruce, Fulham’s coming for ya.’

‘Well done Fulham from a Wolves fan. You are on a roll. Hope you stay up. Always a great away day.’

‘Fulham have a gem in Scott Parker. You can see the positive changes through his coaching and onto the pitch. I really think they will stay up and finish mid-table next season.’

‘Newcastle won’t be happy this evening.

I can see Fulham staying up and unfortunately Newcastle going down.

Fulham are getting better and only lost 1 more than Arsenal. They’ve only lost 4 more than Liverpool too!’

‘We are after you Geordies!!! Watch out!!!’

‘Most Blades have accepted for a while now that its going to be Championship football next season, injurys and poor finishing have been a constant problem. Good luck for the rest of the season Fulham, hope you can topple Newcastle.’

‘I predict Fulham to stay up and Newcastle to go down. Scott Parker has a determined look and a good strong jaw. Steve Bruce has the face of a loser.’

(Villa fan) ‘Would love for Fulham to get above Newcastle and send them down

‘Great result Fulham. I’ve said it since Bruce took over that he’d only take NUFC one way. He’s a fraud of a manager.’

‘Well played Fulham.

With their last game being at home v Newcastle the last relegation spot could well go to the wire.

Newcastle fans should be worried.’

‘Newcastle have Sheffield Utd and Fulham as their last two games.

Winning those will be enough to stay up.’

‘I feel there’s the making of a good side in Fulham with a good progressive manager, quite the polar opposite of Newcastle at the moment.’

‘Nervous times for Newcastle.’

‘I am a Newcastle fan and I am not nervous, I couldn’t care less, I always said we were lucky to still be this far ahead of Fulham considering how we have played of late, but yes we will drop, we have the perfect duo Ashley and Bruce.’

‘Fulham’s defence is really quite strong for a team in the relegation zone, their goal difference is healthy and they’re hitting form – Brighton and Newcastle will be nervous, maybe Burnley too.

I’d like to see Fulham stay up, they play some nice football. Newcastle on the other hand have a team filled with good players, but play turgid football.’

‘Fulham staying up and reeling in the toon army.’

