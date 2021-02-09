News

Astonishing stats from Newcastle United substitutes in win over Southampton

Paul Dummett was making only his third Premier League appearance in thirteen months when getting onto the pitch on Saturday.

The Geordie defender only got the final 23 minutes of the win over Southampton, having replaced Allan Saint-Maximin.

Many Newcastle fans surprised that arguably Newcastle’s best get out ball and threat, was being replaced by an out and out defender.

However, it was a move that massively paid off.

Paul Dummett helping Newcastle United to hang onto a 3-2 win and pick up a massive three points.

Here The Other 14 (who specialise in stats for players and teams other than the ‘big 6’) have come up with some great analysis which shows just how much of an impact Paul Dummett had in the short time he was on the pitch.

Here is their table showing which players (of the other 14) have the most combined blocks and clearances in the latest round of Premier League matches:

As you can see, Paul Dummett making an incredible seven clearances in the 23 minutes he was on the pitch, as Southampton pressed relentlessly for an equaliser.

Credit as well to Dummett’s fellow sub Emil Krafth, in his 66 minutes he made one block and seven clearances.

Whilst the ever reliable Isaac Hayden who played the entire match as an emergency centre-back, blocked one shot and made six clearances.

That defensive trio making a combined 22 blocks or clearances for Newcastle United to keep Southampton out.

Jamal Lewis also making this list, with five clearances from the left-back.

Newcastle United of course having to play pretty much the whole of the second half with ten men, then only nine for the final ten minutes.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Saturday 6 February 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 16, Almiron 26, 45+4, Hendrick red card 50

Southampton:

Minamino 30, Ward-Prowse 48

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 74% (68%) Newcastle 26% (32%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (6) Newcastle 6 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Southampton 7 (1) Newcastle 9 (0)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth 24), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson (Joelinton 36), Saint-Maximin (Dummett 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 match report – One to remember and savour – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce update on three new serious injuries for Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Read HERE)

(Ralph Hasenhuttl brutally honest after 3-2 defeat at Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Watch all the goals and incidents in official match highlights HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win – Read HERE)

