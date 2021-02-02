Opinion

Arsenal fans with some brutal comments on Joe Willock loan move to Newcastle United

I thought I would check out what Arsenal fans have said about Joe Willock moving to Newcastle United on loan.

No idea what to expect, probably thought it would be along the lines of needs regular football and hopefully comes back a better player.

That wasn’t though quite what I found.

There was some of the hopefully will improve with regular football BUT only really so they can anticipate a higher transfer fee if / when Joe Willock is sold.

However, the majority of Arsenal fans were quite scathing about Willock as a player.

Not that I would take what Arsenal fans say as gospel, after all, they were the ones who relentlessly campaigned to get rid of Arsene Wenger because he ‘only’ finished top four every year AND won the FA regularly in his later years.

Hopefully with regular football at Newcastle United, we will see Joe Willock prove plenty Arsenal fans wrong.

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal-Mania and Gooners World message boards:

‘Great news, good riddance!’

‘Seconded.

Nothing against the kid, he tries and he did well in the Europa but we have to stop carrying sub par players.

Madrid are loaning out Odegaard ffs, a guy we’d probably take full time, Willock wouldn’t even get into the Bernabeu car park.

Levels, we need to up ours.’

‘Good luck to him.

I hope he either really impresses and ups his game to make it at Arsenal when he returns or performs decently enough that the club can get a nice fee for him in the summer.’

‘I’d take Willock who runs his backside off and has high work rate over a lazy player like Ozil.’

‘Don’t get me wrong, Willock’s not good enough but I’d rather we give him a season elsewhere to try and showcase some ability and raise his value than lose him now for a measly 5m or something.

If we could get 15-20m now then I’d bit peoples hands off.’

‘Will struggle to start even at Newcastle.’

‘Strange one really, although Steve Bruce has borrowed our players before. Newcastle aren’t in serious trouble but they do need someone to grab hold of the game and set up the plethora of chances their strikers need to score and not sure Willock is the one to do that. Good luck to him though, especially if it results in a huge upturn in quality for us or enough consistently average for the summer shop window.’

‘If Newcastle interested send him there, Steve Bruce football poverty but he’ll play at least.’

‘Newcastle a good destination for a loan for any of our players needing loans right now.

Should be pretty relaxed there with relegation off the table.

Some good players to play alongside and link up with also.’

‘Willock not a player I’m particularly hot on but he has made clear improvements each season, loan will lots of minutes would do him good.’

‘Reiss is actually incredibly talented and could still explode whilst Willock and Chambers have never been particularly good to begin with, especially Willock.’

‘Willock, in order for him to develop if he wants to be a regular player here, which I wouldn’t mind at all I really think he had to go on loan.’

‘A loan for Willock was overdue. With Partey, Xhaka, Ceballos, Elneny and Ødegaard we have enough midfielders now that we are only in two competitions.’

‘Willock needs to play regularly so we can get a decent fee for him.’

‘Willock, Nelson and AMN could help fund the summer rebuild.’

‘Because Newcastle already have a whole host of DMs and CMs in Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick and the Longstaff brothers, it looks unlikely he’s brought in to play as a CM.

Aside from Saivet (who barely plays) Almirón is their only natural CAM. This could explain why they were eager to take Willock on loan.’

‘Too early to write Willock off. He does have an eye for goal, is one of our only mids that can provide that spark. I think he should go on loan for a season though.’

‘Willock is the biggest load of trash on our books.’

‘Hard one between him and Nketiah.’

‘Willock is frustrating at times but I’ve seen enough to know the type of player he is and I’ve stopped expected him to be the type of midfielder I have more of a preference for. He’s not a passer type like Elneny and Ceballos or 10 type playmaker. He’s kind of box to box but isn’t strong enough when defending and doesn’t have that physical presence.’

‘Willock is fortunate that he’s come through during a period which we have our worst midfield in ages, realistically this guys a championship/bottom half bpl player at best.’

‘This guy is actually the worst midfielder I’ve ever seen since watching Arsenal, doesn’t have any footballing intelligence or ability.

He works hard but that’s about it, you can find plenty of players in non league football who could do the same job and you wouldn’t notice the difference.’

