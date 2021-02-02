News

Arsenal bosses Mikel Arteta and Edu talk about Newcastle United signing Joe Willock

Mikel Arteta says that he is happy with the ‘continued development’ of Joe Willock but that ‘At this moment in his career, Joe needs to be playing regularly.’

Despite only two Premier League starts so far this season, Mikel Arteta has named Willock in 17 of his 21 Premier League matchday squads, with five appearances off the bench as well as the two starts.

Joe Willock has made 77 first-team appearances in total for the Gunners, since his Arsenal debut in the League Cup in September 2017.

Willock making his Premier League debut when starting in the 2-1 defeat at St James Park in April 2018 as an eighteen year old.

As Mikel Arteta has indicated, the expectation is that Joe Willock will play plenty of Premier League games whilst with Newcastle United, so it will be interesting to see how quickly he gets his chance and how often he is then included.

It will be ironic if Newcastle build on that surprise win at Everton against the likes of Palace tonight and Southampton on Saturday, making Willock’s inclusion possibly a trickier decision than would have been the case before Saturday’s game at Goodison Park.

Mikel Arteta talking to the official Arsenal site about the decision:

“Joe is a young player with great ability who is progressing very well and we are happy with his continued development.

“At this moment in his career, Joe needs to be playing regularly.

“At Newcastle United, he is going to a very good club with a top quality manager and staff.

“We all wish Joe the very best at Newcastle until the end of the season.”

Technical director Edu commenting on the move:

“Joe is a talented young player and an important member of our first-team squad.

“This can be seen in the number of appearances he has made for us in recent seasons.

“At this stage of his career, we have decided together with Joe, that it will benefit his development greatly to enjoy a loan period playing regular first-team football.

“We thank our counterparts at Newcastle United for their collaboration and we wish Joe all the best with his loan move.”

