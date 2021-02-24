Opinion

Amazing shielding job done by media on Steve Bruce – No foreigners invited to relegation party

The media in this country don’t always get the credit they deserve but surely nobody can argue that they haven’t done an incredible job with Steve Bruce.

No matter how bad a job he has done at Newcastle United, they are loyal to the last.

A few traitors have broken ranks with the rest of the media pack and are now accepting that Newcastle fans have been right all along, even holding their hands up and saying they (journalists, pundits etc) got it very badly wrong.

However, they are a very small minority and the rest of the journalists / pundits simply change their Steve Bruce tactics to suit the ever changing (worsening) situation.

Can you remember not so long ago that it was all about how Steve Bruce was going to beat the points totals and league positions of the two seasons before he (Bruce) arrived at St James Park, this this would ‘prove’ he was better than Rafa Benitez? This of course conveniently ignoring the fact that Mike Ashley completely undermined Rafa Benitez and wouldn’t give him any decent backing whatsoever in the transfer market, whereas Steve Bruce has been allowed a £100m+ net spend on players.

Newcastle United have only win two of their last sixteen games, losing a massive twelve of them. Yet the media insist that getting rid of Steve Bruce would be ridiculous.

This isn’t just a recent thing.

These past 14 months and 45 Premier League matches, have seen Steve Bruce lose an astonishing and unforgivable 60% of them.

It is quite incredible that Newcastle United aren’t already in the bottom three and all but relegated, although they might be there very soon the way things are going…they have just been so lucky that there have been three such poor teams below them, though Fulham are now very much threatening an escape at Newcastle’s expense.

Imagine if this was Rafa Benitez on such a disastrous run at Newcastle United, would the media honestly be concentrating on how well Newcastle had played for 20 minutes there, a half here, how they scored that goal…when at the same time they are losing week after week and getting ever closer to being relegated?

Or indeed if it was any foreign manager overseeing this complete mess at St James Park, would the media so loyally be sticking up for somebody who they have no longstanding friendship / working relationship with?

I think we know the answer to that.

Only 11 days ago we had this nonsense from Newcastle fans and Sun journalist Neil Custis…

Neil Custis via Twitter:

“I’m a Newcastle fan and having met Steve Bruce I find him one of the nicest blokes in my 30 years covering football.

“He has also done an incredible job at his previous clubs and is doing a good one now in the circumstances, give him [Steve Bruce] a break.”

Being one of the ‘nicest blokes’ you know is now something that overrides being a hopeless manager.

Although of course bluster is used to cover that up as well…’a good’ job at Newcastle and ‘incredible’ job at previous clubs Steve Bruce has managed at these past 23 years.

A shame that so many journalists these days don’t feel obliged to actually provide some kind of factual basis for their laughable claims.

Four weeks ago (24 January 2021) Jamie Redknapp had this to say on Sky Sports after Newcastle lost 2-0 at Aston Villa:

“Even if they [Newcastle] did change the manager, [and] there is a possibility they could.

“I don’t see a new manager coming in and changing too much with squad..

“When I look at Villa and think of all the stars you could sell, I can’t see too many Newcastle players you would get money for. I’m thinking Saint-Maximin, maybe a gamble on him, not big money. Not many…and they are not good enough.

“You could go and get Rafa back, maybe that’s something they’d look at, or that’s the fans’ dream maybe.

“But I don’t think he changes anything with this squad.

“I feel for Steve Bruce, I feel for the fans, it’s not good enough.

“But he [Steve Bruce] is trying his heart out, you can see it, you know him…you can feel his pain there.”

Quite amazing, Jamie Redknapp wants to pitch Steve Bruce on the same level as the Newcastle fans, as though the disaster at NUFC is nothing to do with him (Bruce) and he is just an innocent bystander who is powerless to change anything.

Steve Bruce is ‘trying his heart out’, what does this even mean? Isn’t any manager doing that in the Premier League, whether they are Steve Bruce, another English manager, or even a foreign one…

If it was some random foreign boss at Newcastle United he / they had no past friendship / relationship with, Jamie Redknapp and the rest would be absolutely slaughtering the NUFC manager with what we are seeing.

