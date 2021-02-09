News

Alan Shearer Premier League team of week includes 3 Newcastle United stars

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including three from Newcastle United after their performances in the home victory over Southampton.

Alan Shearer selecting, no surprise, Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguayan with a non-stop performance, pressurising the opposition throughout the first half, providing the spark, scoring twice.

Also in this Alan Shearer team of the week is Joe Willock, the on loan Arsenal midfielder topping an excellent display by scoring the opening goal only 16 minutes into his debut.

Finally, Isaac Hayden completes the Newcastle United trio.

Alan Shearer selecting the midfielder who was once again playing as an emergency centre-back, Hayden a key figure as Newcastle defended most of the second half, with a one man and then two man disadvantage.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team (and Manager) of the Week choices:

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Isaac Hayden (Newcastle United)

“The midfielder is doing a superb job filling in in an unfamiliar role at centre-half.”

John Stones (Man City)

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Joe Willock (Newcastle United)

“Welcome to Newcastle! What a magnificent debut and one he won’t forget.”

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

“His best game for Newcastle. Magnificent. Two goals and ran miles for the team when they were down to nine men.”

Phil Foden (Man City)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Manager of the week:

Pep Guardiola (Man City)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Saturday 6 February 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 16, Almiron 26, 45+4, Hendrick red card 50

Southampton:

Minamino 30, Ward-Prowse 48

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 74% (68%) Newcastle 26% (32%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (6) Newcastle 6 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Southampton 7 (1) Newcastle 9 (0)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth 24), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson (Joelinton 36), Saint-Maximin (Dummett 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

